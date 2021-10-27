Xiaomi is all set to unveil its Redmi Note 11 series on October 28 in China. The series will include Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. The company has unveiled some of the specifications of the upcoming series of smartphones through the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The launch event will be held on October 28 at 7 pm CST Asia (4:30 pm IST). Also Read - Smartphones expected to launch in the coming weeks: Redmi Note 11, JioPhone Next, OnePlus 9RT and more

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus specifications

Lu Weibing, General Manager, Redmi, reposted the listing of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The executive has shared several teaser posters that reveal multi-function NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Additionally, the smartphones can also support X-axis linear moto and 120W fast charging. Also Read - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus set to launch on October 28: Check price, full specs, and more

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also shared a new post of Redmi Note 11 series featuring 3.5mm audio jack. The top-end portion of the phone can be seen in the teaser poster shared by Lei. Additionally, it will have a JBL tune speaker grill and mic. The smartphone can be seen in a matte Gray finish and black color camera module. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series to cost cheaper than Redmi Note 10 Pro Max?

All three smartphones claimed to have MediaTek Dimensity SoC with 5G connectivity. In addition, all three Redmi models may include up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Recently, the devices were also spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number 21091116C and 21091116UC. The smartphones were listed on the benchmark site with the names Pissarro and Pissarropro. The device codenamed Pissarro is listed on Geekbench with 8GB RAM and MediaTek MT6877T SoC. The Pissarropro variant was listed with 8GB of RAM and the same SoC.

Price (expected)

As per leak, the Redmi Note 11 will cost CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,050) for 4GB +128GB and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 16,300) for 6GB+128GB. Additionally, there will be an 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, which will cost CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,700). The smartphone will also have 8GB+256GB variant priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 21,041).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro will be priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,700) for 6GB+128GB and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 18,700) for 8GB+256GB.

Additionally, the top-of-line Note 11 Pro Plus will cost CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,713) for 8GB+128GB and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,221) for 8GB+256GB.