Redmi Note 11 series has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few months or so. The company has now confirmed the successor to the Redmi Note 10 series, which most likely be called the Redmi Note 11 series. Under the smartphone series, the manufacturer is likely to launch three models to start with, consisting of the Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Max. Also Read - Best phones with Super AMOLED display under Rs 20,000 in India: Redmi Note 10S, Galaxy M32 5G and more

Redmi Note 11 confirmed

Xiaomi’s Vice President and Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing, has taken to the Chinese microblogging site to hint at the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series. Weibing said that this month will be “very busy”. This possibly suggests new launches by later this month. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 series likely to bring 120W fast charging support, many other premium features

Additionally, Weibing also shared a photo of the Redmi Note 10 series, which again hints at the imminent launch of the successor dubbed the Redmi Note 11 series. Also Read - Smartphone makers report high festive sales despite chip shortage

What we know so far

Weibing didn’t reveal specific details about the upcoming Redmi Note series. But rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggest that the Pro models in the series will come packed with 120W fast charging support, previously see on Mi 10T and the Xiaomi MIX 4.

To recall, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max in India come with 33W fast charging brick in the retail box. Having said that, it will not be wrong to say that the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series offers the fastest charging Note ever.

To start with, the Redmi Note 11 series could launch in China first and later followed by other markets including India. Redmi India hasn’t revealed the launch details of the Redmi Note 11 series in the country yet.

Since the Redmi Note 10 series was unveiled in India earlier this year in February, we believe that the Redmi Note 11 could also arrive at the same time in 2022. We will need to wait for the brand to announce specific launch details.