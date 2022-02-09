comscore Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 11 series, Smart Band Pro, Smart TV to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live, what to expect
News

Redmi Note 11 series, Smart Band Pro, Smart TV to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live, what to expect

News

For the unversed, Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S debuted globally last month and the Redmi Smart Band Pro was launched in October 2021.

redmi note 11-series

Redmi Product Launch: Redmi is all set to launch a bunch of products in India today at 12 pm. These products are the Redmi Note 11 series, which include Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Smart TV X43 and Redmi Smart Band Pro. For the unversed, Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S debuted globally last month and the Redmi Smart Band Pro was launched in October 2021. All three products are likely to come with the same specifications. As per the company, Redmi Smart TV  X43  will feature a 43-inch display. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: Here’s everything we know so far

Redmi launch event: How to watch it live

Redmi launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company’s social media handles and YouTube page. You can also tap on the link embedded below to catch the live updates.
Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Redmi Note 11, Realme C35, Samsung Galaxy S21

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S expected specifications

As far as the specs are concerned, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.51-inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, a quad rear camera, and more. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 launching next week: Price in India, specs, other expected details

Redmi Note 11S is already available in China for a long time. The same model is expected to arrive in the Indian market. The smartphone brings a range of top-notch features like – AMOLED display, 90hz screen refresh rate, quad rear camera system, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and much more. The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 12,000.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Smart Band Pro price in India

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Redmi Note 11 is likely to start at a price of Rs 13,999 or Rs 14,499. The company will reveal the official pricing and models on February 9. Currently, the Redmi Note 10 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model comes at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes at Rs 15,499.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Redmi Smart Band Pro retail box sports an MRP of Rs 5,999.

Redmi Smart Band Pro expected specifications

Redmi Smart Band Pro was first unveiled back in November. It sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 368×194 pixels. The display comes with a 282-pixel density, 100 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage, 8-bit colour depth, and up to 450 nits of peak brightness.

The device features a six-axis sensor, PPG heart rate sensor, and light sensor. It comes with 5ATM water resistance, supports Bluetooth v5, and is powered by the Apollo 3.5 processor. It is compatible with phones running on Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and later.

Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with over 110 workout modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep quality tracking. The workout modes include outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, HIIT, jumping rope, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and more. Some other features include deep breathing exercises, stress level monitoring, menstrual tracking, and more.

All of this is backed by a 200mAh battery, which the company claims to offer up to 14 days of typical usage and 20 days of power-saving mode usage.

Redmi Smart TV X43 expected specifications

As per the company, the smart TV will come with a 43-inch display, 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support. The upcoming Redmi Smart TV X43 will feature the smallest display in the Redmi TV X-series TV lineup.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 9:54 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 9, 2022 10:41 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
MIUI 13
MediaTek Helio G96

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far
News
OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far
Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live

News

Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live

Apple announces tap-to-pay feature for iPhones

News

Apple announces tap-to-pay feature for iPhones

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 today: When to watch, what to expect

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 today: When to watch, what to expect

Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: check specifications, price, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far

Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live

Apple announces tap-to-pay feature for iPhones

Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: check specifications, price, features

From WazirX, CoinDCX to CoinSwitch, top Blockchain companies of India

Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live

News

Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live
Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: check specifications, price, features
Redmi Note 11 launching next week: Price in India, specs, other expected details

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 launching next week: Price in India, specs, other expected details
Redmi Note 11 price in India may start from Rs 13,999, India launch next week

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 price in India may start from Rs 13,999, India launch next week
Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Features

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग के सबसे दमदार फोन, टैबलेट, स्मार्टवॉच आज होंगे लॉन्च, जानें सबकुछ

Vivo T1 5G आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स तक सब कुछ

रेडमी नोट 11 सीरीज के 108MP कैमरे वाले दो सस्ते फोन आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च

Moto Edge 30 Pro स्मार्टफोन 24 फरवरी को हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा समेत मिलेंगे ये शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

New State Mobile February Update के साथ वीइकल में होंगे कई बदलाव, टीम ने ट्वीट कर शेयर की जानकारी

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far
News
OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS: Here s what we know so far
Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live

News

Redmi Note 11 series, Smart TV X43, Smart Band Pro to launch today: How to watch it live
Apple announces tap-to-pay feature for iPhones

News

Apple announces tap-to-pay feature for iPhones
Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: check specifications, price, features
From WazirX, CoinDCX to CoinSwitch, top Blockchain companies of India

News

From WazirX, CoinDCX to CoinSwitch, top Blockchain companies of India

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers