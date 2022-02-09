Redmi Product Launch: Redmi is all set to launch a bunch of products in India today at 12 pm. These products are the Redmi Note 11 series, which include Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Smart TV X43 and Redmi Smart Band Pro. For the unversed, Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S debuted globally last month and the Redmi Smart Band Pro was launched in October 2021. All three products are likely to come with the same specifications. As per the company, Redmi Smart TV X43 will feature a 43-inch display. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 4G variant spotted on Geekbench ahead of official launch: Here’s everything we know so far

Redmi launch event: How to watch it live

Redmi launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company’s social media handles and YouTube page. You can also tap on the link embedded below to catch the live updates.

Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Redmi Note 11, Realme C35, Samsung Galaxy S21

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S expected specifications

As far as the specs are concerned, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.51-inch Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, a quad rear camera, and more. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 launching next week: Price in India, specs, other expected details

Redmi Note 11S is already available in China for a long time. The same model is expected to arrive in the Indian market. The smartphone brings a range of top-notch features like – AMOLED display, 90hz screen refresh rate, quad rear camera system, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and much more. The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 12,000.

What’s Redmi-verse?⚡️ pic.twitter.com/deTXprq6F8 — Redmi India – Redmi Note 11S (@RedmiIndia) February 8, 2022

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Smart Band Pro price in India

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Redmi Note 11 is likely to start at a price of Rs 13,999 or Rs 14,499. The company will reveal the official pricing and models on February 9. Currently, the Redmi Note 10 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model comes at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes at Rs 15,499.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Redmi Smart Band Pro retail box sports an MRP of Rs 5,999.

Redmi Smart Band Pro expected specifications

Redmi Smart Band Pro was first unveiled back in November. It sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 368×194 pixels. The display comes with a 282-pixel density, 100 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage, 8-bit colour depth, and up to 450 nits of peak brightness.

The device features a six-axis sensor, PPG heart rate sensor, and light sensor. It comes with 5ATM water resistance, supports Bluetooth v5, and is powered by the Apollo 3.5 processor. It is compatible with phones running on Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and later.

𝑊𝑎𝑡𝑐ℎ out for this! We’re about to show you how #AlwaysOnFitness is done tomorrow! 💪 Stay tuned: https://t.co/HXMiNtdH3k pic.twitter.com/O3cxAm4XiT — Redmi India – Redmi Note 11S (@RedmiIndia) February 8, 2022

Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with over 110 workout modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep quality tracking. The workout modes include outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, HIIT, jumping rope, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and more. Some other features include deep breathing exercises, stress level monitoring, menstrual tracking, and more.

All of this is backed by a 200mAh battery, which the company claims to offer up to 14 days of typical usage and 20 days of power-saving mode usage.

Redmi Smart TV X43 expected specifications

As per the company, the smart TV will come with a 43-inch display, 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support. The upcoming Redmi Smart TV X43 will feature the smallest display in the Redmi TV X-series TV lineup.

Gear up to re-live the magic of the #XLExperience once again! Stay tuned for the launch of the #RedmiSmartTVX43, tomorrow at 12 noon. Head here: https://t.co/gpaNgQSSQo pic.twitter.com/OQlrHMI6yQ — Xiaomi TV India (@XiaomiTVIndia) February 8, 2022