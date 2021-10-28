Xiaomi is all set to unveil its Redmi Note 11 series today, i.e., October 28 globally. The Redmi Note 11 line-up would include Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. The tech giant has confirmed some key specifications and colors of these upcoming devices ahead of the official launch. Also Read - Google announces Android 12L: What is it, how to get Developer Preview, top features

Redmi Note 11 series: How to watch livestream

The Redmi Note 11 series, including Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, will be unveiled today, on October 28, at 7 pm local time (4.30 pm IST). You can watch the livestream on Xiaomi’s official website, social media handle, and Redmi Weibo handle. Also Read - Nokia T20 tablet teased by Flipkart, arriving in India soon

Redmi Note 11 series price (expected)

The company has not revealed any official price of the Redmi Note 11 series yet. But as per leaks the vanilla Redmi Note 11 will cost CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,050) for 4GB +128GB and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 16,300) for 6GB+128GB. Additionally, there will be an 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, which will cost CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,700). The smartphone will also have an 8GB+256GB variant priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 21,041).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,700) for 6GB+128GB and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 18,700) for 8GB+256GB.

Additionally, the top-of-line Note 11 Pro Plus will cost CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,713) for 8GB+128GB and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,221) for 8GB+256GB.

#RedmiNote11Series #WangYibo Here's the new release poster for the Redmi Note 11 Series. ⚡🔥 Debuting on Thursday night at 7pm! pic.twitter.com/D5Rug0cWOf — Xiaomi Update Philippines 🇵🇭 (@miupdateph) October 25, 2021

Specifications

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus claimed to have MediaTek Dimensity SoC with 5G connectivity. In addition, all three Redmi models may include up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Recently, Lu Weibing, General Manager, Redmi, reposted the listing of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun has also shared a new post of the Redmi Note 11 series featuring a 3.5mm audio jack. The teaser posters revealed that the smartphones would come with multi-function NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and Wi-Fi 6 support. As per teasers, the Note 11 series might support X-axis linear moto and 120W fast charging.

So far, the company has also teased the green color variant of the smartphone. The poster shared by CEO Jun showcases that the Note 11 line-up will feature a JBL tune speaker grill and mic. The series of posters teased the back and front design of the smartphones with a triple camera setup along with an infrared (IR) blaster on the top.