comscore Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Smart Band Pro Launch Date in India Confirmed
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi announces Note 11S, Smart Band Pro launch date in India
News

Redmi announces Note 11S, Smart Band Pro launch date in India

News

Redmi Note 11S succeeds the Redmi Note 11S with upgraded camera specs, design, performance, and much more. In addition, the company has announced to launch a new smart fitness band.

Redmi-Note-11-y

Representational image

Redmi Note 11S has been unveiled globally and now it is set to launch in India. The company has officially confirmed the launch date of the Redmi Note 11S in the country. Redmi Note 11S will launch in India next month, on February 9, via an online launch event. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What’s new in the latest Note?

As per the teaser, we believe the global model of the smartphone will launch in India. This suggests that the specs and the price of the Indian model will likely be the same as the global version. The Redmi Note 11S succeeds the Redmi Note 11S with upgraded camera specs, design, performance, and much more. Also Read - Xiaomi announces the MIUI 13 global roll out schedule for this quarter

In addition, the company has announced to launch a new smart fitness band called the Redmi Smart Band Pro on Feb 9. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

Redmi Note 11S specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 11S comes packed with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a punch-hole camera.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There’s also expandable storage support. The Note 11S is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the phone includes a quad-camera rear setup with a 108-megapixel primary image sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors for portrait and macro shots. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Note 11S starts at a price of $249 (roughly around Rs 18,700) for the base model with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Two other models include 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage come at $279 (around Rs 21,000) and $299 (around Rs 22,500), respectively.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 27, 2022 1:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 27, 2022 1:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Grab iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 25,200
News
Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Grab iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 25,200
PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?

Gaming

PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?

Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon

News

Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon

Planning to buy a smartwatch? Here are top deals available on Flipkart

Deals

Planning to buy a smartwatch? Here are top deals available on Flipkart

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Features

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Grab iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 25,200

PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?

Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon

Redmi announces Note 11S, Smart Band Pro launch date in India

Realme 9 Pro+ confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, likely to launch in India on February 16

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Features

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?
Redmi announces Note 11S, Smart Band Pro launch date in India

News

Redmi announces Note 11S, Smart Band Pro launch date in India
Xiaomi announces MIUI 13 roadmap

News

Xiaomi announces MIUI 13 roadmap
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?
Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 series with up to 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery launched globally

हिंदी समाचार

ओप्पो के आगे सब फेल! ला रहा 160W फास्ट चार्जर, मिनटों में फोन होगा फुल चार्ज

PUBG: New State की बदली पहचान, गेम में हो सकते हैं कई और बदलाव

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया स्टाइलिश 5G फोन, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर्स

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today (27 January): आज फ्री में मिलेगा 500x Universal Fragments रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम?

PUBG और Free Fire की टक्कर में आ रहा Made in India बैटल रॉयल गेम Indus, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Grab iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 25,200
News
Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Grab iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 25,200
PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?

Gaming

PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?
Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon

News

Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon
Redmi announces Note 11S, Smart Band Pro launch date in India

News

Redmi announces Note 11S, Smart Band Pro launch date in India
Realme 9 Pro+ confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, likely to launch in India on February 16

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ confirmed to get MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, likely to launch in India on February 16

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers