Redmi Note 11S has been unveiled globally and now it is set to launch in India. The company has officially confirmed the launch date of the Redmi Note 11S in the country. Redmi Note 11S will launch in India next month, on February 9, via an online launch event. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What’s new in the latest Note?

As per the teaser, we believe the global model of the smartphone will launch in India. This suggests that the specs and the price of the Indian model will likely be the same as the global version. The Redmi Note 11S succeeds the Redmi Note 11S with upgraded camera specs, design, performance, and much more. Also Read - Xiaomi announces the MIUI 13 global roll out schedule for this quarter

In addition, the company has announced to launch a new smart fitness band called the Redmi Smart Band Pro on Feb 9. Also Read - Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G: What has changed?

📢 PSA: All reasons to put off fitness are hereby officially Ban(ne)d. 🚫 The 𝗣𝗿𝗼 at keeping you #AlwaysOnFitness is about to take over your regime from 09.02.2022, and how! 💪 Watch this space for more updates on the new #RedmiSmartBandPro 👇

Redmi Note 11S specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 11S comes packed with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a punch-hole camera.

𝐈𝐭𝐬 𝟏𝟏:𝟏𝟏,

We know you have been wishing for more! Exceeding your expectations was never a trouble,

We are here to #SetTheBar and make it 𝘥𝘰𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘦!😉 pic.twitter.com/4OMg5VCvAr — Redmi India – Redmi Note 11S (@RedmiIndia) January 27, 2022

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There’s also expandable storage support. The Note 11S is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the phone includes a quad-camera rear setup with a 108-megapixel primary image sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors for portrait and macro shots. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Note 11S starts at a price of $249 (roughly around Rs 18,700) for the base model with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Two other models include 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage come at $279 (around Rs 21,000) and $299 (around Rs 22,500), respectively.