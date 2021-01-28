Xiaomi is soon expected to unveil the Redmi Note 10 series comprising the Note 10, the Note 10 Pro, and the Note 10 Pro 5G. While it is expected to make its debut in China first, we have information that indicates the series is soon to arrive in India, most likely next month. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi 8A start getting stable MIUI 12 in India

Redmi GM Lu Weibing, via a post on Weibo, also teased the launch of the Note 10 series in India by posting a picture of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, asking people what they expect to see in the Redmi Note 10 phones. Now, prior to the India launch, we have a new leak that throws light on the possible RAM and storage variants the Redmi Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro might get.

Redmi Note 10 series details leaked

According to known tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Note 10 is likely to get two RAM/storage options, while the Note 10 Pro to get three.

Exclusive: I already told you that #RedmiNote10 Series might launch in February in India Expect these variants: Redmi Note 10 Pro:

Bronze, Blue & Grey

6+64GB, 6+128GB, 8+128GB Redmi Note 10:

White, Green & Grey

4+64GB, 6+64GB Please link & credit: https://t.co/Z6nTXzbyN4 pic.twitter.com/vvUT1ER9Qd — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 27, 2021

The Redmi Note 10 is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage. As for its elder sibling, the phone will get 6GB of RAM/64GB of storage, 6GB of RAM/128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM/128GB of storage models.

The leak also tips color options both the smartphones will get. The Redmi Note 10 is expected to come in gray, white, and green colors, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro could get bronze, blue, and gray color options.

Redmi Note 10 series expected features, specs, price

We still aren’t aware of the features and specifications the new Redmi Note 10 series will possess. However, we do have some leaks that hint at some.

Both smartphones are expected to come with support for a 120Hz LCD display. While the Redmi Note 10 Pro (4G) could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, the 5G variant might get an upgraded Snapdragon 750G chipset. However, there is no word on Redmi Note 10’s processor.

The Note 10 could have a 48-megapixel main camera, possibly with three other sensors and the Note 10 Pro might get a 64-megapixel primary with the same number of other camera sensors. As for the battery, the Note 10 is expected to get a bigger 6,000mAh battery, while the 10 Pro could have a slightly smaller 5,050mAh battery. Both phones will run MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

To recall, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G was previously spotted on the BIS certification site, which suggests that the 5G variant will make it to India, maybe, instead of the 4G variant.

There is no word on the pricing. But, the Redmi Note 10 series is expected to be a budget series and fall under Rs 20,000.

Since we don’t have concrete details at the time of writing, we will have to wait until we get some. Hence, stay tuned for more updates on the same.