Redmi Note 6 Pro catches fire at a service center in Gujarat; Xiaomi plans to investigate

Xiaomi has confirmed that it is trying to retrieve the device for investigation. The company recommends that customers take their smartphone to authorized service centers only.

  • Published: February 5, 2020 11:33 AM IST
Redmi Note 6 Pro explosion

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has been found to catch fire at a service center in Gujarat. The incident reportedly occurred when the technician was trying to remove the back panel of the smartphone. It was first reported by Khabar Gujarat, which notes that the incident happened at Dhriti Mobiles. Kishan, the technician at the store, was repairing the Redmi Note 6 Pro when smoke started coming out of the back panel of the device.

The unit reportedly then caught fire and the technician had to throw it off the counter to avoid further damage. The media report says that no one was hurt in this incident. However, the Redmi Note 6 Pro unit got damaged completely. The owner of the device later questioned the safety of Xiaomi‘s devices. This is not the first time that a smartphone has caught on fire. It is also not the first Xiaomi smartphone to have caught on fire.

In the past, we have reported about Xiaomi Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 7S and Redmi 6A that either caught fire or exploded. The Redmi Note 6 Pro joins this no so enviable list. To recall, Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 6 Pro in 2018 as the successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, which set a new record in terms of popularity. “At Xiaomi, customer safety is of utmost importance to us and we take such matters extremely seriously,” the company said in a statement.

“All our devices go through various levels of stringent quality tests to highest standards. Our devices also have third party validation for our standards of quality and after sales,” the company added. The company is trying to establish contact with the customer and “retrieve the device for further investigation.” The company also notes that the customer reached out to a non-authorized service centers.

“One can see in the video that the customer had reached out to a local repair shop and the phone was being forcefully opened which might have led to further damage to the device,” the company said in its statement. You can watch the video by clicking on the link here. The smartphone has become lifeline for consumers but they are also prone to damage. It is recommended to charge using an official charger and get serviced from authorized service centers.

  • Published Date: February 5, 2020 11:33 AM IST

