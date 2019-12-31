comscore Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 update rolling out now | BGR India
Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 update with December 2019 security patch rolling out now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro finally gets the MIUI 11 stable update bringing new features along with December 2019 security patch.

  Published: December 31, 2019 1:47 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review- MIUI 11

Xiaomi released the MIUI 11 global stable update for Redmi Note 6 Pro, last month in November. However, due to some reports of several bugs and rollout issues, the MIUI 11 update for the device was pulled back. Now, Xiaomi has again pushed the latest MIUI 11 update for the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone, which brings a new optimized UI design as well as a few nifty features.

The new Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 update is about 669MB in size. Users are recommended to download it over Wi-Fi. The latest MIUI 11 update for the Redmi 6 Pro brings the Android security patch for December. However, It’s still based on Android 9 Pie and carries the build number V11.0.2.0PEKMIXM, PiunikaWeb reports.

Since the update is rolling via OTA in batches, it will hit all the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro units gradually. Besides, users can also check for the MIUI 11 update in their phone’s Settings section > About phone > System update. The update is expected to hit a broader number of devices soon.

Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 update: What’s new?

The Redmi Note 6 Pro will see a bunch of new features with the update. It will include features like an optional app drawer, Voice over Wi-Fi, new app icons, new animations, and more. With the new MIUI 11 update, the device will also get the dark mode support, a Floating Calculator, dynamic sounds, and an updated Mi File Manager.

Xiaomi is also bringing Android 10’s smart reply to messages feature with MIUI 11 update. There’s also enhancement to tasks feature, where users can now easily manage and edit their tasks in the Notes apps.

To recall, the Note 6 Pro in India in 2018. The handset made its debut with MIUI 10 on top of Android 8 Oreo. The company later updated it to Android 9 Pie OS. It remains to be seen if the phone will get bumped to the latest Android 10 version in a future MIUI 11 update.

