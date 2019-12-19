Redmi’s popular mid-range offerings, the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro could get the MIUI 11 update based on Android 10 sooner than expected. The two smartphones already received the MIUI 11 update based on Android 9 Pie in October this year.

Now, a moderator on the Mi Community forums revealed that the Chinese version of MIUI 11 based on Android 10 for the two smartphones has already entered closed Beta stage. This means we could expect the first public beta build to release in about two to three weeks. We expected the first stable build to be released somewhere around eight weeks from now after fixing early bugs. Hence, we are assuming the first stable build to roll out in March.

Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 7 launched with a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen with 1080×2340 pixels. There’s a Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood. It also comes with a 4,000mAh battery and supports Quick Charge 4.0 technology. The phone has a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the rear, and a 13-megapixel front camera.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has an identical screen and the same battery. A Snapdragon 675 SoC made it to this smartphone instead. The phone also came with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor on the rear. It also has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Pricing

The Redmi Note 7 3/32GB variant launched in India at Rs 9,999. The higher 6/64GB variant was priced at Rs 11,999. The phone was available in Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue colors. The Note 7 Pro launched at Rs 13,999 for the 4/64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6/128GB variant. This smartphone was available in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black color options.