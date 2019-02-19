comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser all but confirms presence of in-display fingerprint sensor
News

Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser all but confirms presence of in-display fingerprint sensor

News

The Redmi Note 7 comes from Xiaomi's newly created Redmi sub-brand, and is likely to launch in India on February 28.

  • Published: February 19, 2019 2:31 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launch

Image credit: Xiaomi Weibo

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 in China last month, and the highlight of the smartphone is its 48-megapixel rear camera and affordable price tag. Debuting under Redmi sub-brand, the smartphone is all set to launch in India on February 28, and the company’s new teaser may have hinted at the device featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi India recently shared a poster on its social media channels asking fans to spot the number of humans, and the one with correct answer would win some goodies. Interestingly, when zooming into the image, the upper part of the poster showcases a fingerprint scanner beside the display.

Xiaomi might be planning to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro very soon. The launch is expected to be in China first, and reportedly after the Xiaomi Mi 9 launch on February 20. Yesterday, the handset was even spotted on 3C certification website indicating imminent launch.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications, features

The Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone in Redmi series to come with a glass back. Up front, there is a waterdrop notched display with a screen size of 6.3-inch. It comes with Full HD+ resolution (2340×1080 pixels), and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 64GB storage.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The highlight of the smartphone is its dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 image sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. The camera app on the Redmi Note 7 is loaded with AI features like scene recognition, AI portrait mode and AI beauty mode.

For security, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the smartphone also supports face unlock. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, IR blaster, a USB Type-C port and even has a 3.5mm audio jack. To keep things ticking there is a 4,000mAh battery with support QuickCharge 4.0 fast charging tech.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 19, 2019 2:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser poster surfaces
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 21: Price, specifcations
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked
thumb-img
Gaming
Man attacks fiancée's brother with knife over smartphone charger for playing PUBG

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser poster surfaces
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser poster surfaces
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 21: Price, specifcations

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 21: Price, specifcations

Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Discounts on Redmi 6A, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi smart TVs

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Discounts on Redmi 6A, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi smart TVs

Samsung Galaxy S10e alleged poster leaks

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e alleged poster leaks

Airtel, Vodafone-Idea increase international roaming tariffs by up to 25%

News

Airtel, Vodafone-Idea increase international roaming tariffs by up to 25%

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

OPFPControl open source app allows more animations, colors in OnePlus 6T in-display fingerprint scanner

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser poster surfaces

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 21: Price, specifcations

Govt mulling interoperability for public Wi-Fi network: Sundararajan

Samsung Galaxy S10e alleged poster leaks

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser poster surfaces

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser poster surfaces
Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Discounts on Redmi 6A, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi smart TVs

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Discounts on Redmi 6A, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Mi smart TVs
Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale kicks off today: Discounts on Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Samsung smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale kicks off today: Discounts on Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, Samsung smartphones
Alleged OnePlus 7 first image leaked online with notch-less design

News

Alleged OnePlus 7 first image leaked online with notch-less design

हिंदी समाचार

हुवावे P30 की लॉन्च डेट का हुआ खुलासा, MWC 2019 में नहीं पेरिस में होगा लॉन्च

Nokia 8.1 और 7.1 पर इन दो स्टोर्स में मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील

PUBG के लिए एक शख्स ने अपनी होने वाली पत्नी के भाई पर चाकू से किया हमला

Redmi के लेटेस्ट टीजर में Note 7 Pro में UD फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर होने का मिला संकेत

Vivo U1 तीन कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

OPFPControl open source app allows more animations, colors in OnePlus 6T in-display fingerprint scanner
News
OPFPControl open source app allows more animations, colors in OnePlus 6T in-display fingerprint scanner
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser poster surfaces

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser poster surfaces
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 21: Price, specifcations

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 21: Price, specifcations
Govt mulling interoperability for public Wi-Fi network: Sundararajan

News

Govt mulling interoperability for public Wi-Fi network: Sundararajan
Samsung Galaxy S10e alleged poster leaks

News

Samsung Galaxy S10e alleged poster leaks