Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser all but confirms presence of in-display fingerprint sensor

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 in China last month, and the highlight of the smartphone is its 48-megapixel rear camera and affordable price tag. Debuting under Redmi sub-brand, the smartphone is all set to launch in India on February 28, and the company’s new teaser may have hinted at the device featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi India recently shared a poster on its social media channels asking fans to spot the number of humans, and the one with correct answer would win some goodies. Interestingly, when zooming into the image, the upper part of the poster showcases a fingerprint scanner beside the display.

Xiaomi might be planning to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro very soon. The launch is expected to be in China first, and reportedly after the Xiaomi Mi 9 launch on February 20. Yesterday, the handset was even spotted on 3C certification website indicating imminent launch.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications, features

The Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone in Redmi series to come with a glass back. Up front, there is a waterdrop notched display with a screen size of 6.3-inch. It comes with Full HD+ resolution (2340×1080 pixels), and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 64GB storage.

The highlight of the smartphone is its dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 image sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. The camera app on the Redmi Note 7 is loaded with AI features like scene recognition, AI portrait mode and AI beauty mode.

For security, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the smartphone also supports face unlock. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, IR blaster, a USB Type-C port and even has a 3.5mm audio jack. To keep things ticking there is a 4,000mAh battery with support QuickCharge 4.0 fast charging tech.