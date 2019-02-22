Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive

Now that we finally know that the Redmi Note 7 Pro is set to be revealed next week, one of the hot topics of discussion will remain its price. As we reported earlier this morning, Redmi has confirmed the launch of the Note 7 Pro for the coming week. Following that announcement, Weibo users asked Liu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi brand how they could possibly choose between the Mi 9 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The question was, perhaps, in the context that both handsets will have the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. The official’s reply gives a hint of the pricing of the Pro variant. Weibing said that buyers should opt for the Redmi Note 7 Pro if their budget is RMB 2,000 or less, Mi 8 if they can spend between RMB 2,000-3,000, and the Mi 9 if they have a budget of RMB 3,000 or above.

This clearly hints that the Redmi Note 7 Pto will be priced around the RMB 2,000 (Rs 21,500 approximately) mark. Current reports state that the starting price will be around RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 17,000), and go all the way up to Rs 22,000. However, all the predictions are with regards to the Chinese market. Xiaomi usually prices the Indian variants of the Redmi Note 7 Pro very aggressively so we could be in for a surprise.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro is rumored to boast a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, and a possibly a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 CPU. Recent 3C certifications of the alleged model have also hinted at 18W fast charging, and an in-display fingerprint reader could also be a marquee feature. Aside from that, we can expect the bigger Redmi Note 7 variant to share most of its DNA.