Xiaomi smartphones are among the most popular devices in the country. Its devices are so popular that the Chinese smartphone maker has been the top smartphone brand in India for 10 consecutive quarters. However, the company’s success in India has also been surrounded by controversies. The major controversy being the one where Xiaomi’s smartphones have either exploded or caught fire. In a new incident, a Gurgaon man has reported an incident where his Redmi Note 7 Pro exploded spontaneously.

In a report by 91mobiles, the Gurgaon-based Vikesh Kumar claimed that his smartphone exploded within seconds of heating up in his pocket. The report further notes the cause of this explosion as battery blast and it also set his bag ablaze. Kumar reportedly purchased the smartphone in December 2019 and has always charged the smartphone using the bundled charger. While Kumar was not physically harmed, he claims that Xiaomi‘s service center did not give him a proper response.

Xiaomi explains why Redmi Note 7 Pro exploded in Gurgaon

The incident occurred on Friday and the man claims that the service center first tried to blame him for the blast. He also added that they “attempted to extract money out of him for a replacement unit.” Vikesh Kumar posted details of his ordeal on social media highlighting poor response from the service center. The Gurgaon man told 91mobiles that the smartphone was at 90 percent charge when he reached his workplace. He reportedly felt the smartphone’s temperature rise up steadily and he took the phone out of his pockets.

Vikesh Kumar told that he saw the smoke coming out of the phone as soon as he took it out of his pocket. He then threw the device towards his bag that was nearby. During this time, the smartphone exploded and set the bag on fire. The fire reportedly got so big that it could not be put out using a fire extinguisher. Kumar then went to a city-based service center where the executives reportedly tried to blame him. When he refused to take the blame, the service center tried to get him to pay 50 percent of the cost of the smartphone.

Xiaomi has said that the device was already physically damaged before it was brought to the service center. “The case has been resolved amicably with the customer, ensuring full satisfaction of the consumer. We deeply care for our consumers and are providing all necessary assistance,” Xiaomi said in a statement.

Since Samsung Galaxy Note 7 caught fire and was subsequently cancelled, the issue of safety has become paramount. Xiaomi is no stranger to incidents where one of its mobile phones caught on fire. The company has successfully investigated most of these incidents. In most cases, the devices were either physically damaged or taken to an unauthorized service center. As a precautionary measure, always use the charger that came bundled with your smartphone.

