Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go India launch today: Livestream details, expected specifications, price

Xiaomi is set to launch Redmi Note 7 today at an event in New Delhi, which will begin at 12 PM. One can watch the event as it will be streamed live on Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s YouTube channel and Facebook account. The company is also expected to launch an entry-level Redmi Go smartphone and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Chinese company has already launched the Redmi Note 7 in China. It comes in three color variants, including Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black.

Expected Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was launched with a price tag of CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,600) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. The 4GB/64GB configuration is priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,800), while the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option retails at CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,900) in China. Xiaomi might stick the same price tags in India as well. As for the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the company is expected to glue a higher price label to it with around Rs 16,000. The entry-level Redmi Go smartphone could be priced similar to the other Android Go phones in the market.

Expected specifications of Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go

The Redmi Note 7 was launched in China with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset aided by up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset packs a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a large enough 4,000mAh battery with a Quick Charge 4 support. It offers dual cameras at the back, comprising of a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For shooting selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera on the front. On the connectivity front, it has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the specifications of this handset are still under wraps, but rumors and leaks suggest that it will offer the same 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop-style notched display. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, which is powering the Vivo V15 Pro. Optics wise, it will pack a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor at the back.

Lastly, the entry-level Redmi Go, which is an Android-Go device, is said to house a Snapdragon 425 chipset and a 5-inch display with HD resolution. It will be the first smartphone from the company with Android Go. The device could be offered in 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which will be expandable via a microSD card. There could be an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to offer a small 2,200mAh battery.