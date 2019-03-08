Redmi Note 7 tops AnTuTu’s value for money Android smartphone list for February 2019

AnTuTu, which is popular for software benchmarking of mobile phones, has released its monthly value for money Android phones list for February 2019. The firm compiles average benchmarking score with three segment pricing for its monthly list. AnTuTu‘s list of value for money smartphones is divided into three price segments such as 0 to 999 RMB, 1,000 to 1,999 RMB, 2,000 to 3,000 RMB, and 3,00 RMB and above. It uses current pricing listed on Jingdong Mall for each smartphone and combines it with AnTuTu benchmarking to self declare which phone is best performing in its segment.

In 0 to 999 RMB (which is phones under Rs 10,000), Xiaomi’s recently launched Redmi Note 7 3GB RAM variant has topped value for money (VFM) list with a score of 143.6. The phone score on AnTuTu is 143,466 points. The second place goes to 4GB+64GB Lenovo K5 Pro with 120 points. The handset carries a price tag of 948 RMB (approximately Rs 9,500) in China.

AnTuTu has awarded the third position to Meizu Note 8 4GB RAM with 32GB storage variant, which costs 899 RMB (approximately Rs 9,000). The Meizu Note 8 score is on benchmarking list is 103,813 points and VFM score is 115.4.

Rest of the AnTuTu list for February 2019 includes 2GB+16GB Redmi 6A, 4GB RAM+32GB Honor 8C, 3GB+32GB Honor 8A, 3GB+32GB Redmi 6, 4GB+64GB Lenovo S5, 4GB+64GB Meizu V8, and 4GB+64GB Lenovo K5 Note, reports Gizmochina.