Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with 12MP camera launched in India at Rs 9,999; all you need to know

Xiaomi has finally launched its Redmi Note 7 in India. The smartphone which comes with 48-megapixel rear camera setup was originally launched in China last month, and it became an instant success in the home market.

The highlight of the Redmi Note 7 is its refreshed design with a glass back, dot notch display and dual-rear camera setup with 12-megapixel with 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone pricing starts at Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant in India. Additionally, the Redmi Note 7 comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs 11,999. These will be made available online through Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own mi.com starting March 6 via flash sales at 12 noon.

Redmi Note 7: specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 in comes with a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution, waterdrop-like notch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The biggest highlight of Redmi Note 7 is its 12-megapixel camera in the dual-rear setup. The other sensor is of 2-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture. Additionally, it gets PDAF, HDR, EIS, 1080p video recording, and super night scene mode.

The front of the device gets a 13-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, it includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots. The phone is available in three colors: Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.