Redmi Note 7S to replace Redmi Note 7 in India, Xiaomi confirms

Just yesterday, Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi Note 7S device with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. It is basically a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 7 model. In addition to this, both the Indian and Chinese versions of the Redmi Note 7 offer similar specifications, except for the rear camera setup. Now, the company has confirmed that “the Redmi Note 7 will be phased out”.

The move makes sense considering that both devices come with similar specifications, excluding the rear camera setup. But, this news could be surprising for the customers who recently bought the Redmi Note 7 as it will be phased out very soon. Furthermore, in response to a tweet, Anuj Sharma, head of Marketing – Xiaomi India, asserted that “more connected with lifecycle volumes than time. Sometimes planned volumes sell out faster than expected (way faster).”

ICYMI, Redmi Note 7S will replace the Redmi Note 7 (might be a few days of overlap, but that's it) https://t.co/pXmWnzkTYH — Yash Garg (@yash3339) May 20, 2019

More connected with lifecycle volumes than time. Sometimes planned volumes sell out faster than expected (way faster) — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) May 20, 2019

After Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7S is Xiaomi’s second smartphone to come with a 48-megapixel sensor in India. The latest Redmi device comes with a wallet-friendly price of Rs 10,999. For the price, Xiaomi is offering 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. You can even buy the 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 12,999. It is all set to go on sale on May 23 via Flipkart.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S features, specifications

As for the specifications, the Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution, dot notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. The device packs a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. It is also equipped with features like PDAF, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), and AI Portrait mode.

For capturing selfies, the handset bears a 13-megapixel front camera, which also supports AI Portrait mode. The Redmi Note 7S comes with 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration. It offers a hybrid dual SIM slot, and you can expand the internal storage via a dedicated microSD slot.

As for biometrics, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back as well as face unlock feature. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7S includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster and more. The smartphone is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support. It also comes with P2i splash-resistant coating.