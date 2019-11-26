comscore Xiaomi sold 1 million Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro units in just a month
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro shipments cross 1 million units in just a month, Xiaomi claims
News

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro shipments cross 1 million units in just a month, Xiaomi claims

News

Xiaomi has revealed that it sold 1 million units of the Redmi Note 8 series in just one month. Read on to know more.

  • Published: November 26, 2019 12:05 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review 1

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi is known to offer good price-to-performance ratio phones in India. A few weeks back, Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi Note 8 series in India. Both the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones have gone on sale several times. Now, the company has revealed that it has sold over 1 million units of the Redmi Note 8 series in just one month. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 series made its debut in India in October this year. Read on to know more about the device.

Redmi Note 8 series: Price in India, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage comes at Rs 9,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 12,999. It comes in Space Black, Moonlight White, and Neptune Blue colors. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. It comes in halo white, gamma green and shadow black color options.

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro feature a 6.3-inch and 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. They both run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and come standard with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. They also feature a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

Xiaomi MIUI 11.1 will bring sunlight mode, ultra power saving, focus mode and new animation to global devices

Also Read

Xiaomi MIUI 11.1 will bring sunlight mode, ultra power saving, focus mode and new animation to global devices

The Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC while Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a powerful MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. The Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 64-megapixel main shooter. Both devices feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi Note 8 has a 13-megapixel selfie camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on both the devices. The Redmi Note 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a larger 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. Both the devices support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro Note 8
Price 14999 9999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP 13MP
Battery 4,500mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 26, 2019 12:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo V17 India launch set for second week of December
News
Vivo V17 India launch set for second week of December
HiFuture NeckLace in-Ear Wireless Earphones launched in India

News

HiFuture NeckLace in-Ear Wireless Earphones launched in India

Asus ROG Phone 2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

Gaming

Asus ROG Phone 2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

OnePlus 7T gets price cut on Amazon India: Check out the new price and offers

Deals

OnePlus 7T gets price cut on Amazon India: Check out the new price and offers

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro shipments cross 1 million units in just a month, Xiaomi claims

News

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro shipments cross 1 million units in just a month, Xiaomi claims

Most Popular

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Vivo U20 Review

Vivo V17 India launch set for second week of December

HiFuture NeckLace in-Ear Wireless Earphones launched in India

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro shipments cross 1 million units in just a month, Xiaomi claims

Redmi K30 launch date confirmed for December 10

Realme X2 Pro first sale today at 12PM: Price, features

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T gets price cut on Amazon India: Check out the new price and offers

Deals

OnePlus 7T gets price cut on Amazon India: Check out the new price and offers
Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro shipments cross 1 million units in just a month, Xiaomi claims

News

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro shipments cross 1 million units in just a month, Xiaomi claims
Redmi K30 launch date confirmed for December 10

News

Redmi K30 launch date confirmed for December 10
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top smartphone deals
Xiaomi MIUI 11.1 will bring sunlight mode, ultra power saving to global devices

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11.1 will bring sunlight mode, ultra power saving to global devices

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ROG Phone 2 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन कल आएगा सेल पर, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Vivo V17 स्मार्टफोन 48MP कैमरा सेंसर के साथ भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Xioami Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन 10 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे यहां होगी पहली सेल

Honor 20 स्मार्टफोन आज से 22,999 रुपये में Amazon India पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा, लिमिटेड टाइम के लिए है ऑफर

News

Vivo V17 India launch set for second week of December
News
Vivo V17 India launch set for second week of December
HiFuture NeckLace in-Ear Wireless Earphones launched in India

News

HiFuture NeckLace in-Ear Wireless Earphones launched in India
Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro shipments cross 1 million units in just a month, Xiaomi claims

News

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro shipments cross 1 million units in just a month, Xiaomi claims
Redmi K30 launch date confirmed for December 10

News

Redmi K30 launch date confirmed for December 10
Realme X2 Pro first sale today at 12PM: Price, features

News

Realme X2 Pro first sale today at 12PM: Price, features