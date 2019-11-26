Xiaomi is known to offer good price-to-performance ratio phones in India. A few weeks back, Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi Note 8 series in India. Both the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones have gone on sale several times. Now, the company has revealed that it has sold over 1 million units of the Redmi Note 8 series in just one month. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 series made its debut in India in October this year. Read on to know more about the device.

Redmi Note 8 series: Price in India, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage comes at Rs 9,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 12,999. It comes in Space Black, Moonlight White, and Neptune Blue colors. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. It comes in halo white, gamma green and shadow black color options.

Mi fans! We’re thrilled to announce that #RedmiNote8 series has sold 1+ MILLION units in 1 MONTH! We just can’t thank you enough for the AMAZING 💌you’ve shown the #64MPQuadCamBeast & #48MPAllRounder! The BEASTS have taken the market by storm! pic.twitter.com/qCJh48bCW5 — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) November 26, 2019

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro feature a 6.3-inch and 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. They both run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and come standard with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. They also feature a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC while Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a powerful MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. The Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 64-megapixel main shooter. Both devices feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi Note 8 has a 13-megapixel selfie camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on both the devices. The Redmi Note 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a larger 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. Both the devices support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro Note 8 Price 14999 9999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP 13MP Battery 4,500mAh 4,000mAh