As we inch closer to the August 29 launch event, the leaks around the Redmi Note 8 series become more frequent. Adding to the list of leaks is an official render shared by none other than the company itself. Here’s a look at the latest Redmi Note 8 leak.

Redmi Note 8 leak details

Xiaomi sub-brand, Redmi, took to Weibo to tease the upcoming Redmi Note 8 smartphone. The teaser gives us a glimpse at what the back panel of the upcoming smartphone will look like. In line with previous leaks, the device will feature a quad-camera setup at the back.

The talking point of this camera setup will be the 48-megapixel primary sensor. Alongside will be a wide-angle lens camera, a macro lens camera, and a fourth depth sensor. The technical details of the cameras are unknown this moment.

Another teaser by Redmi reveals what will power the upcoming Redmi Note 8 smartphones. Going by the teaser there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. It’s worth noting that this is the same chipset powering the recently launched Xiaomi Mi A3. An upgrade over the Snapdragon 660, this new chipset uses Samsung’s 11nm LPP process.

Xiaomi August 29 launch event

Based on the leaks so far, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has a lot lined up for the August 29 event. In the smartphone space, the company will unveil the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. It is also widely expected to unveil a new Redmibook 14 with 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor. Lastly, among the show stoppers at the event will be the company’s first-ever smart television, dubbed Redmi TV. Going by the teasers, there’s likely to be a 70-inch 4K smart TV from the company.

