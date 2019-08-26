comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 leak: Official render hints at 48MP quad cameras
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 8 official images surface online; hint at 48MP quad cameras and more
News

Redmi Note 8 official images surface online; hint at 48MP quad cameras and more

News

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is gearing up for a launch event on August 29 in China. It plans on unveiling its next-gen Redmi Note 8 series along with its first-ever smart TV on the day.

  • Updated: August 26, 2019 9:05 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-8-render-teaser-weibo

Image Credit: Weibo

As we inch closer to the August 29 launch event, the leaks around the Redmi Note 8 series become more frequent. Adding to the list of leaks is an official render shared by none other than the company itself. Here’s a look at the latest Redmi Note 8 leak.

Redmi Note 8 leak details

Xiaomi sub-brand, Redmi, took to Weibo to tease the upcoming Redmi Note 8 smartphone. The teaser gives us a glimpse at what the back panel of the upcoming smartphone will look like. In line with previous leaks, the device will feature a quad-camera setup at the back.

The talking point of this camera setup will be the 48-megapixel primary sensor. Alongside will be a wide-angle lens camera, a macro lens camera, and a fourth depth sensor. The technical details of the cameras are unknown this moment.

Another teaser by Redmi reveals what will power the upcoming Redmi Note 8 smartphones. Going by the teaser there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. It’s worth noting that this is the same chipset powering the recently launched Xiaomi Mi A3. An upgrade over the Snapdragon 660, this new chipset uses Samsung’s 11nm LPP process.

Xiaomi August 29 launch event

Based on the leaks so far, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has a lot lined up for the August 29 event. In the smartphone space, the company will unveil the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. It is also widely expected to unveil a new Redmibook 14 with 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor. Lastly, among the show stoppers at the event will be the company’s first-ever smart television, dubbed Redmi TV. Going by the teasers, there’s likely to be a 70-inch 4K smart TV from the company.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3

12999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: August 26, 2019 9:04 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 26, 2019 9:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

Editor's Pick

Asus Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest offers, deals
Deals
Asus Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest offers, deals
Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

News

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display

News

Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display

Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India

News

Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India

Redmi Note 8 official images surface online

News

Redmi Note 8 official images surface online

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display

Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India

Redmi Note 8 official images surface online

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor

News

RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor
Redmi Note 8 official images surface online

News

Redmi Note 8 official images surface online
MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Features

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet
Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report

News

Redmi Note 8 may launch with World of Warcraft content: Report
Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations

News

Xiaomi halts Redmi Y2 Android 9 Pie update rollout, will resume after optimizations

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे बेहतरीन डिस्काउंट

OnePlus smart TV में होगी 3GB RAM और MediaTek MT5670 प्रोसेसर

Airtel Xstream Box vs Jio Set Top Box : जानें कौन है ज्यादा दमदार

Xiaomi 29 अगस्त को लॉन्च करेगा ये 5 प्रॉडक्ट, Redmi Note 8 में होगा 48MP quad rear camera और Snapdragon 665

Huawei 6 सितंबर को kirin 990 को लॉन्च करेगी

News

RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor
News
RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor
Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

News

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27
Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display

News

Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display
Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India

News

Google Nest Hub with 7-inch display launched in India
Redmi Note 8 official images surface online

News

Redmi Note 8 official images surface online