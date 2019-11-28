comscore Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched: Price in India, sale, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features
News

Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a new 'Electric Blue' color variant. Xiaomi will be selling the new color variant of Redmi Note 8 Pro for Rs 14,999.

  • Published: November 28, 2019 1:48 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Just yesterday, Xiaomi launched a new Cosmic Purple color variant of the Redmi Note 8 smartphone. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has unveiled a new shade of Redmi Note 8 Pro, and it is called Electric Blue. The new color variant of the Pro version looks good and will attract a lot of eyeballs. Xiaomi will be selling the new color variant of Redmi Note 8 Pro for Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi has also announced that the Redmi Note 8 Pro’s ‘Electric Blue’ color variant will go on sale starting November 29 in India. As part of the Black Friday sale, customers will be able to purchase this Xiaomi device via Amazon India. Xiaomi also said that you can buy the new color via its online website – Mi.com. Apart from the Electric Blue, the Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes in Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black color variants.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India, specifications, features

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in three different storage variants in India. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 17,999.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. In India, the smartphone is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage. Xiaomi recently launched an 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage in China.

The smartphone also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and is expected to get MIUI 11 update based on Android 10 early next year. Apart from performance, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is also being touted as a camera-centric smartphone.

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale to take place between November 29 and December 2

Also Read

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale to take place between November 29 and December 2

It is the first device from the company to feature Samsung’s 64-megapixel image sensor. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. There is a 2-megapixel shooter for macro and a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Xiaomi has equipped the smartphone with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter having f/2.0 aperture. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price 14999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 28, 2019 1:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display
News
Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display
Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features

Airtel Wynk Music tops with highest daily active users

News

Airtel Wynk Music tops with highest daily active users

Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3

News

Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google

News

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display

Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features

Airtel Wynk Music tops with highest daily active users

Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features
Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition launched in India

Smart TVs

Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition launched in India
Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

News

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed
Vivo U20 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price, Offers

News

Vivo U20 goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price, Offers
Dell Black Friday Sale: Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 laptops get discount

Deals

Dell Black Friday Sale: Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 laptops get discount

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने बंद किए इस प्लान को एक बार फिर किया लॉन्च, मिलेगी 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Xiaomi 10 दिसंबर को लॉन्च करेगा Poco F2, Mi MIX 4 और Redmi K30

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 एडिशन, जानें कीमत

iFFalcon Days Sale: 10,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिल रहे हैं Android TV

Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S को शाओमी ने इस स्पेशल फीचर के साथ किया लॉन्च

News

Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display
News
Oppo Reno 3 launch set for December, leak hints at punch hole display
Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features
Airtel Wynk Music tops with highest daily active users

News

Airtel Wynk Music tops with highest daily active users
Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3

News

Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3
Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google

News

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google