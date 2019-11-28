Just yesterday, Xiaomi launched a new Cosmic Purple color variant of the Redmi Note 8 smartphone. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has unveiled a new shade of Redmi Note 8 Pro, and it is called Electric Blue. The new color variant of the Pro version looks good and will attract a lot of eyeballs. Xiaomi will be selling the new color variant of Redmi Note 8 Pro for Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi has also announced that the Redmi Note 8 Pro’s ‘Electric Blue’ color variant will go on sale starting November 29 in India. As part of the Black Friday sale, customers will be able to purchase this Xiaomi device via Amazon India. Xiaomi also said that you can buy the new color via its online website – Mi.com. Apart from the Electric Blue, the Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes in Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black color variants.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India, specifications, features

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in three different storage variants in India. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 17,999.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. In India, the smartphone is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage. Xiaomi recently launched an 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage in China.

The smartphone also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and is expected to get MIUI 11 update based on Android 10 early next year. Apart from performance, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is also being touted as a camera-centric smartphone.

It is the first device from the company to feature Samsung’s 64-megapixel image sensor. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. There is a 2-megapixel shooter for macro and a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Xiaomi has equipped the smartphone with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter having f/2.0 aperture. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price 14999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh