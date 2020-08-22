comscore Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India | BGR India
Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

Note that the update could be likely rolled out in phases, which means not all Redmi Note 8 Pro users will get it together.

  • Updated: August 22, 2020 6:20 PM IST
Xiaomi has started the MIUI 12 rollout for Redmi Note 8 Pro users in India. The rollout was announced by various MIUI India social media handles. The Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro were promised by Xiaomi to be one of the first devices to get the MIUI 12 update. Now with the 8 Pro beginning to receive the update, it seems Xiaomi is sticking to its timelines. Also Read - MIUI 12 in India coming to these Redmi Note, Mi series phones: Check if your phone is eligible

The new 641MB MIUI 12 update on the Note 8 Pro comes with the MIUI 12 V12.0.1.0 version number. If you use the phone and still have not received the OTA notification via Xiaomi’s Updater app, you can always search for it manually. This can be done by heading over to Settings > About phone > System updates. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Note that the update could be likely rolled out in phases, which means not all 8 Pro users will get it together. After the first batch of people have received the update and no major issues come up, more phones will receive the update. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: Powerful gaming phone with good cameras on budget

MIUI 12: What’s new?

Recapping the changes in MIUI 12, the company has revamped the design across the board. We will get new, seamless system animation, dynamic visual elements, Super wallpapers, new rendering and physics engine, and more. These new engines will also ensure that the OS offers visual feedback with life-like motion with blur and more. The company noted that it is adding a new “Magic Clone” tool in the MIUI 12 camera app. In addition, the company has also refreshed the Camera app UI to make things more user-friendly and easy.

Some other features in MIUI 12 include a new Weather app, dark mode for third-party apps, a built-in app drawer, and more. Xiaomi has also added a “Universal Casting” tool along with “Private Casting” to ensure that your personal calls or messages don’t interrupt the experience. We also get a new “Floating window” feature for improved multitasking along with the “Ultra Battery Saving” mode. The company has also separated out the control center and the notification shade.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 22, 2020 6:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 22, 2020 6:20 PM IST

Best Sellers