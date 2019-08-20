Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to launch its much-rumored Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8 series. These smartphones will first launch in China, and then arrive in other markets. We have already come across leaks showing what the Redmi 8 could look like. Now, a leak shows what the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro could look like.

Redmi Note 8 Pro leak

As the name suggests, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the top variant in the affordable phablet line-up. The smartphone was spotted on the sets where its TV commercial was being filmed. These photos surfaced online courtesy of tipster Xiaomishka. Lately, we have seen unreleased smartphones spotted at various places, but a film set is a first.

Only the back panel of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is visible in the two photos. From what we see, the overall design language is quite like the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 smartphones. It seems to sport a gradient green color with the Redmi logo towards the bottom.

In line with previous leaks, the smartphone has leaked with a quad-camera setup at the back. Three camera lenses and the fingerprint sensor are in a module at the center. While the fourth lens and the LED flash are on the right of this module.

Redmi Note 8 Pro leaked features, specifications

Not a lot is known about the top-end Redmi Note 8 Pro. But recent reports hints at the presence of a 64-megapixel camera sensor, and a full-screen display up front with a waterdrop notch. Recently, Redmi CEO Lu Weibing teased a few talking points of the upcoming Redmi Note 8 series. These include a long battery life, better camera performance, higher screen-to-body ratio, and better feel in hand.

While there is no official word yet, the Xiaomi sub-brand is likely to launch its Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8 series in China on August 29. It is the same day when it has teased the unveiling of its first-ever smart TV with a huge 70-inch display.