Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 now available on open sale in India, also in offline: Xiaomi

Both smartphones are also available through Xiaomi's official online store mi.com. The company notes availability in offline retail stores as well.

  Published: December 26, 2019 1:52 PM IST
Xiaomi-Redmi-Note-8-Pro-Open-Sale-India

After Realme X2 open sale, now Xiaomi has announced open sale for both Redmi Note 8 series devices. The Chinese company in a tweet noted that both Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 will now be available 24×7 for everyone to purchase through open sale. Both these devices were launched in October in India, and until now have been made available through flash sale model.

To recall, consumers can purchase Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro through exclusive online partner Amazon India. Both smartphones are also available through Xiaomi’s official online store mi.com. The company notes availability in offline retail stores as well. Here’s everything you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series: Price in India

The Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage comes at Rs 9,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 12,999. It comes in space black, moonlight white and neptune blue colors.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. It comes in halo white, gamma green, cosmic purple and shadow black color options.

Realme X2 now available 24x7 in open sale: Price in India, features, specifications and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series: Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro feature a 6.3-inch and 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. They both run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and come standard with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. They also feature a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC while Redmi Note 8 Pro gets powerful MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. The Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 64-megapixel main shooter. Both devices feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi Note 8 has a 13-megapixel selfie camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look

<style>.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }</style><div class=’embed-container’><iframe src=’https://www.youtube.com/embed/qMkvkP_EhfE’ frameborder=’0′ allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on both the devices. The Redmi Note 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Note 8 Pro has a larger 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. Both the devices support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging.

