comscore Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details
News

Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details

News

The Redmi Note 8 Pro's flash sale will kick off at 12:00PM today via Amazon India and Mi.com.

  • Published: December 4, 2019 10:51 AM IST
redmi note 8 pro review 3

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. It will be available in Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black color options. Just yesterday, Xiaomi announced that it sold 10 million units of the Redmi Note 8 series globally. The brand’s Redmi Note 8 series sales have already crossed one million units in India. Here’s everything you need to know about the Note 8 Pro.

Price in India, variants, features, sale details

The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. The Redmi Note 8 Pro’s flash sale will kick off at 12:00PM today via Amazon India and Mi.com.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Note 8 Pro Review

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The device packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. It has a quad-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This device features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

For authentication, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging tech. In terms of connectivity options, the device supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. There is a USB Type-C port too for charging. The device runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie.

Features Xiaomi Note 8 Pro
Price 14999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 4, 2019 10:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A91 renders leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A91 renders leaked
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 5G SoCs announced

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 5G SoCs announced

Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details

Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 coming next year

News

Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 coming next year

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Samsung Galaxy A91 renders leaked

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 5G SoCs announced

Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details

Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 coming next year

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC
Xiaomi Redmi K30 official renders surface online; details

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 official renders surface online; details
Xiaomi Mi Credit launched in India: Everything you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi Credit launched in India: Everything you need to know
Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why

News

Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Hot 8 की फ्लैश सेल दोपहर 12 बजे, 4GB रैम, 5000mAh बैटरी और 64GB स्टोरेज वाले मोबाइल को 584 रुपये में ले आएं घर

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro आज फिर आएगा सेल पर, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

BSNL ने 777 रुपये का ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान 500GB डाटा और दूसरे बेनिफिट के साथ किया पेश

FASTag खरीदने पर Airtel के अनलिमिटेड प्रीपेड प्लान्स पर मिल रहा है 150 रुपये का कैशबैक

Xiaomi ने Mi Credit भारत में सभी एंड्रॉइड फोन के लिए किया लॉन्च, 5 मिनट में मिलेगा लोन

News

Samsung Galaxy A91 renders leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A91 renders leaked
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 5G SoCs announced

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765 5G SoCs announced
Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price, features, sale details
Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 coming next year

News

Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 coming next year
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch details revealed; to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC