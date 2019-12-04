Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. It will be available in Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black color options. Just yesterday, Xiaomi announced that it sold 10 million units of the Redmi Note 8 series globally. The brand’s Redmi Note 8 series sales have already crossed one million units in India. Here’s everything you need to know about the Note 8 Pro.

Price in India, variants, features, sale details

The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. The Redmi Note 8 Pro’s flash sale will kick off at 12:00PM today via Amazon India and Mi.com.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Note 8 Pro Review

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The device packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. It has a quad-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This device features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

For authentication, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging tech. In terms of connectivity options, the device supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. There is a USB Type-C port too for charging. The device runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie.

