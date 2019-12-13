comscore Redmi Note 8 Pro sale in India today: Price, features, offers, availability
Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price in India, features, offers

Redmi Note 8 Pro's price in India starts from Rs 14,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. It will go on sale in India again today. Read on to know more.

  • Updated: December 13, 2019 11:26 AM IST
redmi note 8 pro review 1

Xiaomi will be hosting another Redmi Note 8 Pro sale on its platform today. The budget Redmi phone comes with features like 6.53-inch Full HD+, a gaming processor, a 64-megapixel main shooter and more. The Redmi Note 8 Pro sale will kick off at 12:00PM today, and customers will be able to buy the device via Amazon.in as well as Mi.com.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available in Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black color options. The Chinese smartphone maker has already sold more than 10 million units of the Redmi Note 8 series globally. The handset will go on sale in India again today. So if you are interested in buying the Redmi Note 8 Pro phone, then read on to know more about it.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India, variants, features, sale details

The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. The Redmi Note 8 Pro’s flash sale will kick off at 12:00PM today via Amazon India and Mi.com. As for the offers, you can get a flat Rs 1,000 discount on the Redmi Note 8 Pro. But for this, you will have to pay using your ICICI Bank Credit card on Mi.com. The same offer is also valid on EMI.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 MIUI 11 Global Stable update now rolling out to users in India

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 MIUI 11 Global Stable update now rolling out to users in India

The device packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. It has a quad-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This device features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

For authentication, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging tech. In terms of connectivity options, the device supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. There is a USB Type-C port too for charging. The device runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price 14999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 13, 2019 11:23 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 13, 2019 11:26 AM IST

