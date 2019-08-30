Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi took the wraps off its latest Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones. A day after the launch, the Pro variant has been spotted on a benchmarking website. This listing shows the power of the MediaTek Helio G90T, and hints at the Redmi Note 8 Pro’s overall performance.

Redmi Note 8 Pro AnTuTu listing

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has passed through AnTuTu with a total score of 282,443, Gizchina reports. Diving deeper, the CPU scored 96,805, while the GPU scored 79,688. When you compare these numbers, they are higher than what’s been achieved by the likes of the Kirin 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730. In fact, these numbers are similar to what we on last year’s flagship chipsets like the Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 970.

These are impressive numbers by the MediaTek G90T, which is the most powerful variant in the Helio G90 series. The MediaTek chipset consists of eight cores – four Cortex A76 and four Cortex A55. The chipset is accompanied by an Arm Mali-G76 3EEMC4.

Redmi Note 8 Pro prices, features, specifications

To recap, the Redmi Note 8 Pro prices start from CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000). This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Redmi has also launched a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which costs CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000). Lastly, there is also a top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which costs CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000).

The smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch dot notch display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. There are a total of four cameras at the back of the phone, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The rest of the cameras include an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide-lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is also a 2-megapixel depth camera sensor for Portrait shots. On the front, one will find a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. It also offers support for features like AI beautify, Portrait mode and AI scene detection.

Lastly, Xiaomi has added a massive 4,500mAh battery inside the Redmi Note 8 Pro phone. The device also features a splash-proof and dust-proof design, similar to other Redmi phones.