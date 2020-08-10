Redmi Note 8 Pro to get new orange colour variant

It has been a few months since Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 series globally and so far, it has sold in high numbers. The Redmi Note 9 Pro sells out instantly in the flash sales and so does the Note 9 Pro Max. That said, the older Redmi Note 8 Pro is still on the shelves and Xiaomi is in no mood to discard it. In fact, Xiaomi has just teased a new colour variant for the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra could launch with 120Hz AMOLED display on August 11

On its global Twitter handle, Xiaomi announced that a new colour variant for the Redmi Note 8 Pro is on its way. Although the reveal hasn’t happened, it seems to be the same Twilight Orange variant for the same that launched in China in early 2020. The orange represents Xiaomi’s official colours and on the occasion of its tenth anniversary, it makes sense to come out with the same coloured Redmi Note 8 Pro. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC variant price, design leaked online: Check details

But why introduce a new colour for the older Note model so late? Well, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is a very capable phone despite its age. In India, it is more capable than the Redmi Note 9 Pro in a few areas. In fact, the old one starts at Rs 15,999 whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 13,999. Compared to the newer model, the Note 8 Pro has a slight edge when it comes to playing games. Also Read - Xiaomi rolls out stable MIUI 11 update for Redmi 8 and 8A

The Redmi Note 8 Pro’s Helio G90T chipset has a more powerful GPU in comparison to the Snapdragon 720G on the newer Note. The older model also gets a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back. Additionally, if you like waterdrop notches, the last year’s model is the way to go. The Note 9 Pro excels with a bigger 5020mAh battery and newer cameras.

A new special edition is about to join our #RedmiNote8Pro family. Can you guess the name of the color? Hint: Xiaomi

Answer: ____ #LiveToCreate pic.twitter.com/Jobnrmcf4C — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) August 9, 2020

It remains to be seen whether Xiaomi brings the special edition variant of the Note 8 Pro to India. The Note 8 Pro is still selling on Amazon and Xiaomi’s website as another option in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. The phone is currently available in four colours, namely green, blue, black and white.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with narrow bezels around it. The phone uses the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can be expanded to 512GB via a micro SD card. For power needs, it relies on a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

As for the cameras, the Note 8 Pro features a 64-megapixel main camera paired with a wide-angle, macro and depth setup. The front camera makes use of a 20-megapixel camera for selfies. The Note 8 Pro currently runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 9. Xiaomi will release the MIUI 12 update to the phone in the next few weeks.

