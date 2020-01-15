The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has started receiving a new software update in India, and no this update doesn’t bring Android 10. Xiaomi recently released the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for Redmi Note 8 Pro in China, and the same update could be released in India in the near future. Talking about the latest software update, it brings the December security patch, and is about 337MB in size.

The latest Redmi Note 8 Pro update comes with version number MIUI v11.0.4.0.PGGINXM. The update fixes the issue of SMS messages that couldn’t be received in various regions in some cases. This is basically an incremental update, and it does not bring any features, apart from the security patch. If you still haven’t received the notification on your Redmi Note 8 Pro, then you can check for the update in the Settings section. You just need to head over to Settings > Software Update and download the latest build.

Besides, a few weeks back, Xiaomi launched a Deep Sea Blue color variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Recently, a Twilight Orange color of the Redmi Note 8 Pro was also unveiled in China. The new color variant has a gradient finish with a carrot pink shade fading into light orange color. Interested buyers can get the new color variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro via the company’s official online Chinese store. Xiaomi is offering this color with only the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants.

Xiaomi is expected to launch this color in the Indian market too as the Deep Sea Blue color was later launched in India as Electric Blue color. There is no word whether the Twilight Orange version of the Redmi Note 8 Pro will make its way to India. This Redmi phone is currently available in India in four colors, including Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black.