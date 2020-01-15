comscore Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India
  • Home
  • News
  • New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India
News

New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India

News

The latest Redmi Note 8 Pro update comes with version number MIUI v11.0.4.0.PGGINXM. It is about 337MB in size.

  • Published: January 15, 2020 10:50 AM IST
redmi note 8 pro review 3

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has started receiving a new software update in India, and no this update doesn’t bring Android 10. Xiaomi recently released the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for Redmi Note 8 Pro in China, and the same update could be released in India in the near future. Talking about the latest software update, it brings the December security patch, and is about 337MB in size.

The latest Redmi Note 8 Pro update comes with version number MIUI v11.0.4.0.PGGINXM. The update fixes the issue of SMS messages that couldn’t be received in various regions in some cases. This is basically an incremental update, and it does not bring any features, apart from the security patch. If you still haven’t received the notification on your Redmi Note 8 Pro, then you can check for the update in the Settings section. You just need to head over to Settings > Software Update and download the latest build.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam

Besides, a few weeks back, Xiaomi launched a Deep Sea Blue color variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Recently, a Twilight Orange color of the Redmi Note 8 Pro was also unveiled in China. The new color variant has a gradient finish with a carrot pink shade fading into light orange color. Interested buyers can get the new color variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro via the company’s official online Chinese store. Xiaomi is offering this color with only the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants.

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in January 2020: Vivo S1 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme X2 and more

Also Read

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in January 2020: Vivo S1 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme X2 and more

Xiaomi is expected to launch this color in the Indian market too as the Deep Sea Blue color was later launched in India as Electric Blue color. There is no word whether the Twilight Orange version of the Redmi Note 8 Pro will make its way to India. This Redmi phone is currently available in India in four colors, including Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price 14999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh
  • Published Date: January 15, 2020 10:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India
News
New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India
BSNL cuts validity of select prepaid plans, check details

Telecom

BSNL cuts validity of select prepaid plans, check details

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals

Deals

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals

PUBG teases new map Karakin, might replace Vikendi

Gaming

PUBG teases new map Karakin, might replace Vikendi

Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details

News

Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details

Most Popular

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India

Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details

Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM

Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook

Honor 9X launch, Windows 7 support ends, and more: Daily News Wrap

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India

News

New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India
Xiaomi sold over 1 million devices in one day

News

Xiaomi sold over 1 million devices in one day
Best Xiaomi Mobiles under Rs 20,000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Xiaomi Mobiles under Rs 20,000 in India in 2020
Top Xiaomi, Realme, Honor fitness bands to launch in 2020

Wearables

Top Xiaomi, Realme, Honor fitness bands to launch in 2020
Xiaomi Mi Smart TV with 43-inch 4K panel set to go on sale in India today: Price, features

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi Smart TV with 43-inch 4K panel set to go on sale in India today: Price, features

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung ‘The Frame’ TV Sale : आज सेल पर आएगा सैमसंग का 'द फ्रेम' स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें फीचर्स

फेसबुक गेमिंग की ग्रोथ 210%, एमेजॉन Twitch अभी भी पहले नंबर पर

बजाज चेतक भारत में एक लाख रुपये में लॉन्च, सिंगल चार्ज में चलता है 95 किलोमीटर

Infinix Hot 8 Flipkart sale आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी, 3 बैक कैमरे, 5000mAh बैटरी और 4GB रैम की कीमत है 6999 रुपये

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल आज, जानें सेल ऑफर, कीमत और फीचर्स

News

New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India
News
New Redmi Note 8 Pro update brings December security patch in India
Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details

News

Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details
Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM
Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook

News

Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook
Honor 9X launch, Windows 7 support ends, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Honor 9X launch, Windows 7 support ends, and more: Daily News Wrap