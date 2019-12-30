Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro back in October this year. The phone gained popularity due to it being Xiaomi’s first mid-range gaming device. Xiaomi also released MIUI 11 update for the Redmi Note 8 Pro earlier this month. However, several users started reporting issues with receiving OTP messages.

The update, numbered ‘11.0.3.0.PGGINXM’ apparently made many users face a delay in receiving OTP messages, FoneArena reports. Reports of OTP messages coming in late, and not coming in at all on Reliance Jio networks started flooding the MI community. As we know, many OTPs are time-sensitive. If not received and entered in the app within a specified time, the OTPs turn invalid.

This wasn’t the only bug on the new Redmi Note 8 Pro update. Users also faced issues with the proximity sensor after the new update. The moderators in the Mi community said that the issues have been reported to the relevant teams. Moreover, Xiaomi will soon release an update to fix these bugs. The tentative date for this update is January 10.

Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inches IPS LCD display panel. It has a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The phone is protected on the front and the back by Gorilla Glass 5. The Note 8 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 11 on top. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with Mali G76 MC4 GPU. The Note 8 Pro is available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage and 8GB Ram and 256GB storage variants.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro also features a quad-camera setup on the back. This includes a 64-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of an in-display fingerprint sensor. The whole unit is powered by a 4500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.