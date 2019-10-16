Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, launched two new smartphones in India today. These include the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, both featuring quad-camera setup, big battery with 18W fast charging and more. Talking about the Redmi Note 8 Pro, it features 64-megapixel quad cameras, Helio G90T SoC and more. We pitted it against the Realme XT and Samsung Galaxy M30s to see how it fares.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price vs competition

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. The higher model with 128GB storage will cost Rs 15,999. The top model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 17,999.

The Realme XT starts at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model is available for Rs 16,999, whereas the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model will set you back by Rs 18,999. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is offered in two models. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 13,999, whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 16,999.

Specifications

All three phones come with a FHD+ display running at 1080×2340 pixels resolution. The Note 8 Pro has a 6.53-inch LCD panel whereas the Realme XT and Galaxy M30s have a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel. The Samsung phone is powered by a 10nm Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on board. The Realme XT, on the other hand, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy M30s has 6,000mAh capacity, which the company claims can last up to 2 days. It also supports 18W fast charging tech. The Xiaomi phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging, whereas the Realme phone comes with a 4,000mAh unit with 20W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 Pro cameras vs competition

The Note 8 Pro and Realme XT come with 64-megapixel quad-camera sensors at the back. You get a primary 64-megapixel sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The setup also comes with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Galaxy M30s, on the other hand, comes with triple rear camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Samsung and Realme phones come with a 16-megapixel sensor, whereas the Xiaomi phone has a 20-megapixel sensor.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT vs Samsung Galaxy M30s

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s Realme XT Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price 13999 15999 14999 Chipset Exynos 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch FHD+ 6.4-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP 20MP Battery 6000mAh 4,000mAh 4,500mAh