comscore Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT vs Samsung Galaxy M30s: Compared
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT vs Samsung Galaxy M30s: Price in India, specifications and features compared
News

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT vs Samsung Galaxy M30s: Price in India, specifications and features compared

News

The new Redmi Note 8 Pro with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup has been launched in India. Here is how to competes with the Realme XT and Samsung Galaxy M30s.

  • Published: October 16, 2019 7:23 PM IST
redmi note 8 pro comparo

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, launched two new smartphones in India today. These include the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, both featuring quad-camera setup, big battery with 18W fast charging and more. Talking about the Redmi Note 8 Pro, it features 64-megapixel quad cameras, Helio G90T SoC and more. We pitted it against the Realme XT and Samsung Galaxy M30s to see how it fares.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price vs competition

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. The higher model with 128GB storage will cost Rs 15,999. The top model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 17,999.

The Realme XT starts at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model is available for Rs 16,999, whereas the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model will set you back by Rs 18,999. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is offered in two models. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 13,999, whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 16,999.

Specifications  

All three phones come with a FHD+ display running at 1080×2340 pixels resolution. The Note 8 Pro has a 6.53-inch LCD panel whereas the Realme XT and Galaxy M30s have a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel. The Samsung phone is powered by a 10nm Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on board. The Realme XT, on the other hand, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy M30s has 6,000mAh capacity, which the company claims can last up to 2 days. It also supports 18W fast charging tech. The Xiaomi phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging, whereas the Realme phone comes with a 4,000mAh unit with 20W fast charging. 

Redmi Note 8 Pro cameras vs competition

The Note 8 Pro and Realme XT come with 64-megapixel quad-camera sensors at the back. You get a primary 64-megapixel sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The setup also comes with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Galaxy M30s, on the other hand, comes with triple rear camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Samsung and Realme phones come with a 16-megapixel sensor, whereas the Xiaomi phone has a 20-megapixel sensor. 

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT vs Samsung Galaxy M30s

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s Realme XT Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price 13999 15999 14999
Chipset Exynos 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Mediatek G90T SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+ 6.4-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP 20MP
Battery 6000mAh 4,000mAh 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 16, 2019 7:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Telefunken HD Ready LED TV and smart LED TV launched in India
Smart TVs
Telefunken HD Ready LED TV and smart LED TV launched in India
Google Pixel 4 Live Caption coming to Pixel 3, and 3a in December

News

Google Pixel 4 Live Caption coming to Pixel 3, and 3a in December

Paytm traffic challan payments is now live in Maharashtra: All you need to know

News

Paytm traffic challan payments is now live in Maharashtra: All you need to know

League of Legends: Wild Rift coming to mobile and consoles in 2020

Gaming

League of Legends: Wild Rift coming to mobile and consoles in 2020

Apple releases iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 to fix bugs

News

Apple releases iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 to fix bugs

Most Popular

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Apple Watch Series 5 Review

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

Google Pixel 4 Live Caption coming to Pixel 3, and 3a in December

Paytm traffic challan payments is now live in Maharashtra: All you need to know

Apple releases iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 to fix bugs

Apple begins commercial production of iPhone XR in India

Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India

News

Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India
Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India

News

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi MIUI 11 update roadmap revealed; rollout starts from October 22

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 update roadmap revealed; rollout starts from October 22
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

कर्मचारी 40 प्रतिशत E-mail खोलकर भी नहीं देखते : रिपोर्ट

Nubia Red Magic 3S कल 17 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, Flipkart ने बताई 35,999 रुपये होगी कीमत

अब महाराष्ट्रा में भी Paytm के जरिए भर पाएंगे ऑनलाइन ट्रैफिक चालान

Detel ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 75 इंच वाला 4K UHD स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C भारत में 6,499 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, यहां से खरीदें

News

Google Pixel 4 Live Caption coming to Pixel 3, and 3a in December
News
Google Pixel 4 Live Caption coming to Pixel 3, and 3a in December
Paytm traffic challan payments is now live in Maharashtra: All you need to know

News

Paytm traffic challan payments is now live in Maharashtra: All you need to know
Apple releases iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 to fix bugs

News

Apple releases iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 to fix bugs
Apple begins commercial production of iPhone XR in India

News

Apple begins commercial production of iPhone XR in India
Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India

News

Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India