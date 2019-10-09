comscore Redmi Note 8 Pro to be available via Amazon India
Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64MP quad cameras to be available via Amazon India

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with liquid-cooling tech. Here is all we know so far.

  • Published: October 9, 2019 9:17 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch

Earlier today, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8 smartphone in India for Rs 7,999. The smartphone brings key upgrades over the Redmi 7. This includes Corning Gorilla Glass 5, P2i coating for splash resistance and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Along with the launch, the Xiaomi also teased the launch of Redmi Note 8 Pro. Now, some details have surfaced.

Redmi Note 8 Pro to be Amazon special

A teaser page on Amazon India hints that the smartphone will be sold via the e-commerce portal. Like other products, it will also be available via Mi Home Stores and Xiaomi’s own website. Xiaomi has already mentioned that the smartphone will come with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup. The teaser page reveals a liquid cooling feature, a big battery, and faster storage.

Redmi Note 8 Pro expected specifications

Talking about the processor, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with MediaTek Helio G90T. Helio G90T is the latest mid-range flagship SoC from MediaTek. At launch, MediaTek clarified that this SoC will be able to power mid-range gaming smartphones. Xiaomi has also added up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage in the device. Talking about the camera, the device, it will be the second device in India to feature the 64-megapixel camera sensor. As reported previously, Realme beat the company to launch with its Realme XT.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 launch details

The company has already launched the smartphone in the Chinese market in August. So, we already know the specifications and the design of the device. It is likely that Xiaomi India may launch different RAM and storage combinations in the Indian market. Beyond that, all other specifications of the device will be similar to the Chinese variant. Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display will feature FHD+ resolution along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and HDR content support.

