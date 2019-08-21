Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has confirmed its plans to launch the Redmi Note 8 series in China. The launch event takes place on August 29, which is in line with previous leaks. It is also worth noting that Redmi plans to unveil its first-ever smart TV at the same event. Read on to find out everything we know about the upcoming Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro.
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro features, specifications
The Xiaomi sub-brand has put up a teaser on its Weibo account, which confirms the August 29 launch date. This poster shows the top half of the Redmi Note 8 Pro’s back panel. It confirms the presence of the quad-camera setup, and the overall design is in line with previous leaks.
Basically, three camera lenses, and the fingerprint scanner are placed in a module at the center. Adjacent to this module is the LED flashlight and the fourth camera lens. Redmi recently confirmed that the ‘Pro’ variant will boast a 64-megapixel sensor in its camera setup.
This will be Samsung’s latest 1/7″ ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, which is 38 percent larger than the 48-megapixel sensor. It supports 4-in-1-pixel technology for improved low-light photos and can offer resolutions up to 9248×6936 pixels resolution.
Not a lot is known about the top-end Redmi Note 8 Pro. But recently, Redmi CEO Lu Weibing teased a few talking points of the upcoming Redmi Note 8 series. These include a long battery life, better camera performance, higher screen-to-body ratio, and better feel in hand. The company has also confirmed that it plans to launch the Redmi Note 8 series in India sometime in Q4, 2019.
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
|Xiaomi Redmi K20
|Price
|27999
|21999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Display
|AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
|AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|6GB RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
|Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|20MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|4,000mAh