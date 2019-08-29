comscore Redmi Note 8 series with quad cameras launched: Check full specifications
Redmi Note 8 series with quad cameras launched: Full specifications and other details

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro has been launched in China. Here's everything you need to know about the newly launched Redmi Note 8 series.

  • Published: August 29, 2019 1:14 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Photo: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro devices in China. The new Redmi Note series is a sequel to the popular Redmi Note 7 series. Some of the key highlights of the handsets are quad rear camera setup, powerful Snapdragon SoC, big battery and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the newly launched Redmi Note 8 series.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro features, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch dot notch display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. There are a total of four cameras at the back of the phone, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The rest of the cameras are an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Xiaomi confirms RedmiBook launch with 10th Gen Intel processor alongside Redmi Note 8 series

Xiaomi confirms RedmiBook launch with 10th Gen Intel processor alongside Redmi Note 8 series

There is also a 2-megapixel depth camera sensor for Portrait shots. The device also comes with an improved night mode to offer users a better low-light photography experience. On the front, one will find a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. It also offers support for features like AI beautify, Portrait mode and AI scene detection.

Furthermore, the standard Redmi Note 8 is kept alive by a beefy 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech.  With the new Redmi device, you also get a USB Type-C port. The company says that the speakers on the new phone are 40 percent louder – all thanks to Smart PA tech. Moreover, it features a splash-proof and dust-proof design, similar to other Redmi phones.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, offers a 6.53-inch display with a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It features a 3D curved glass display and will be available in a new Jade Green color option. The Pro version of the Redmi Note 8 flaunts a diamond cut grade texture at the back. It is built around a Mediatek G90t gaming chipset.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 64-megapixel camera. The Chinese company says that the f/1.7 image sensor should offer customers better shots. Furthermore, one will be able to shoot at a maximum 9248 x 6936 resolution. Apart from the 64-megapixel main sensor, the other sensors are the same as the standard version. It also offers support for slow-motion video recording. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Lastly, Xiaomi has added a massive 4,500mAh battery inside the Redmi Note 8 Pro phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro price, RAM, storage details

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000). This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Redmi has launched a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which cost RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000). There is also a top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, which cost RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000).

The standard Redmi Note 8 version price has been set at RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,000). For the price, Xiaomi is selling is the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model comes with a price tag of RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,000. Lastly, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration cost RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000).

  Published Date: August 29, 2019 1:14 PM IST

