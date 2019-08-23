comscore Redmi Note 8 registrations cross 1 million in a day ahead of official launch
Redmi Note 8 registrations cross 1 million in a day ahead of official launch

Ahead of the official launch, the Redmi Note 8 has reportedly clocked over 1.4 million registrations in just a day. However, do note that these are just registration numbers and not pre-bookings.

  Published: August 23, 2019 12:33 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro devices in China soon. Ahead of the official launch, the device has reportedly clocked over 1.4 million registrations in just a day. However, do note that these are just registration numbers and not pre-bookings. The Redmi Note 8 series will be a sequel to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 family. The company has reportedly sold over 20 million Redmi Note 7 units globally, Playfuldroid reports.

Besides, just yesterday, Xiaomi posted an image online, which showed the camera’s ability to retain impressive details at 25x zoom. The most interesting part about the Redmi Note 8 Pro is that it will come with a new 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. It will offer up to 9248 x 6936 pixels resolution and support for Remosaic photos. Notably, this resolution is close to two times that of 8K resolution and 17 times that of 2K resolution. The standard version of the handset is like to pack a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 rear sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series to debut with MediaTek Helio G90T, launch set for August 29

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series to debut with MediaTek Helio G90T, launch set for August 29

Both the devices could arrive with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The new series will reportedly feature higher screen-to-body ratio. Both the handset will pack a bigger and more efficient battery. The upcoming Redmi series could come with NFC connectivity option too. This will be a first for Xiaomi Redmi Note series.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Separately, the company has also confirmed that it plans to launch the Note 8 series in India sometime in Q4, 2019. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 launch event in China will take place on August 29. The phone maker recently launched Mi A3 Android One phone in India. The handset comes with a price label of Rs 12,999 in India. This price is for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. Some of the key features are an in-display fingerprint sensor, 48-megapixel rear camera, 4,030mAh battery, triple cameras, AMOLED display and more.

