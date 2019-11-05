comscore Redmi Note 8 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, specs and more
Redmi Note 8 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, full specifications, and more

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is all set to go on sale in India today. This Redmi phone is priced at Rs 9,999. Read on to know more about the Redmi Note 8.

  • Published: November 5, 2019 9:41 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review 1

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi’s recently launched Redmi Note 8 phone will go on sale today at 12:00PM. It will be up for grabs via Amazon India and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 8 is priced at Rs 9,999 in India, which is the price for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration will cost customers Rs 12,999. This Redmi handset comes in Space Black, Moonlight White, and Neptune Blue colors.

Redmi Note 8 sale offers

As for the sale offers, One can get a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank cards. Further, HSBC Cashback cardholders can get a five percent instant discount via Amazon.in. With Rs 249 or Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel users can get double data benefits for a period of 10 months. Here’s everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 8.

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device ships with MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. This Redmi phone will get the MIUI 11 update between November 13 and November 29. Xiaomi is offering this phone in 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB storage option.

There is also a dedicated microSD card slot using which you can expand the internal storage up to 256GB. The Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera. The device also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

The Redmi Note 8 offers a 13-megapixel selfie camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset also supports the face unlock feature. The Redmi Note 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. There is also the modern USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

