Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 is all set to go on flash sale today. This Redmi phone will be up for grabs at 12:00PM today. Some of the key highlights of the Redmi Note 8 are 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, premium design and a lot more. You also get a big display and a beefy battery.

Xiaomi will be selling its latest budget smartphone in three colors – Space Black, Neptune Blue, and Moonlight White. While the Redmi Note has gone on sale a couple of times, Xiaomi hasn’t revealed how many units it has sold so far. Read on to know everything about the Redmi Note 8.

Redmi Note 8: Price, sale offers, availability details, specifications

During the sale, the Redmi Note 8 will be available for purchase through Amazon India and Mi.com. This Redmi phone comes in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Redmi Note 8 is priced at Rs 9,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 12,999. In terms of offers, customers with HDFC Bank Debit Cards will save 10 percent on Amazon India. On Mi.com, customers can get Mi Protect at Rs 799 and up to 1120GB of 4G data from Airtel.

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch LCD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It offers a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is the same chipset previously seen on Mi A3.

The smartphone runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. It comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 512GB.

The Redmi Note 8 comes with a quad rear camera setup and a single 13-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Xiaomi Note 8 Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh