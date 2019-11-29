comscore Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price, features, sale details
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details
News

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

News

The Redmi Note 8 series' next flash sale will kick off at 4PM today. Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note 8 phone comes with a starting price of Rs 9,999 in India.

  • Published: November 29, 2019 3:43 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review 1

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi is set to host another Redmi Note 8 series sale on its platform. The company has announced that the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones will go on sale again today at 4:00PM. The Redmi Note 8 series will be up for grab through Amazon India and Mi.com. During the sale, Xiaomi will also be selling the new Cosmic purple and the Electric Blue colors variants of the Redmi Note 8 series. Read on to know more about these Redmi devices.

Redmi Note 8 series price in India, features

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 8 phone comes with a starting price of Rs 9,999 in India. This price is for the base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. The top model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 12,999. Buyers can choose from Space Black, Moonlight White, and Neptune Blue colors. Today’s sale is also being hosted on Mi.com and Amazon India.

Watch: Xiaomi Note 8 Review

The Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India starts from Rs 14,999. This is for the base model with 64GB storage and 6GB of RAM. There are two more variants with 6GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM, which cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. These models also come with 128GB storage. Color options include Halo White, Gamma Green, and Shadow Black.

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro feature a 6.3-inch and 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. They both run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and come standard with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. They also feature a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: Powerful gaming phone with good cameras on budget

Also Read

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: Powerful gaming phone with good cameras on budget

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC while Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a powerful MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. The Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 64-megapixel main shooter. Both devices feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi Note 8 has a 13-megapixel selfie camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on both the devices. The Redmi Note 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a larger 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. Both the devices support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Price 14999 9999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP 13MP
Battery 4,500mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 29, 2019 3:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Photos now lets users manually tag people in photos
News
Google Photos now lets users manually tag people in photos
Huawei Watch GT 2 'Notify Me' button goes live on Flipkart and Amazon India

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 'Notify Me' button goes live on Flipkart and Amazon India

Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera

After Magic Watch 2, Honor aims to launch smart TVs in India

Smart TVs

After Magic Watch 2, Honor aims to launch smart TVs in India

Vivo V17 India launch likely on December 9

News

Vivo V17 India launch likely on December 9

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report

Google Photos now lets users manually tag people in photos

Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera

Vivo V17 India launch likely on December 9

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

News

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details
Top smartphones expected to launch in December 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones expected to launch in December 2019
Huawei Watch GT 2 'Notify Me' button goes live on Flipkart and Amazon India

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 'Notify Me' button goes live on Flipkart and Amazon India
Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera
Xiaomi HL Towel Disinfection Dryer now available on crowdfunding platform

News

Xiaomi HL Towel Disinfection Dryer now available on crowdfunding platform

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन की कल दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल

Reliance JioFiber ने 199 रुपये और 351 रुपये के ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान किए लॉन्च

Black Friday sale India : Xiaomi, Realme और Nokia के फोन्स पर मिल रही हैं ये डील्स

Paytm और बैंक से फास्टैग खरीदने पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट और कैशबैक

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: शाओमी की इस सेल में मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details
News
Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details
Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report

News

Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report
Google Photos now lets users manually tag people in photos

News

Google Photos now lets users manually tag people in photos
Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 leak hints at world's first high-resolution camera
Vivo V17 India launch likely on December 9

News

Vivo V17 India launch likely on December 9