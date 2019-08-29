comscore Redmi Note 8 , Redmi Note 8 pro Redmi TV, Redmi Book Launch Today
Redmi Note 8 series, Redmi TV, RedmiBook launch today: Expected specifications, event timing and more

The Xiaomi Redmi launch event will begin at 2:00PM in China, which is 11:30 AM in India. Here is everything we know about the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi TV and RedmiBook.

  • Updated: August 29, 2019 1:14 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi will host an event in China today, where the company is expected to launch Redmi Note 8 series, Redmi TV and a RedmiBook. The Redmi launch event will begin at 2:00PM in China, which is 11:30 AM in India. Ahead of the launch, several details of all the three devices have surfaced on the web. Just a few days back, full specifications and pricing details of the Redmi Note 8 Pro were also leaked online. Here is everything we know about the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi TV and RedmiBook.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications, price (expected)

If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Redmi Note 8 series will offer a glass back design and Dot drop notch display. The handsets will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on the back and on the front. The Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro are likely to offer a quad rear camera setup. The standard will stick to the 48-megapixel rear camera sensor, while the Pro version is likely to pack a 64-megapixel main camera.

The other three cameras are expected to be a Super Wide Angle lens, a depth sensor and a sensor for macro shots. A recent teaser hinted that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with 25X zoom capabilities. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. It will come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, as per leaks. The standard version will pack a Snapdragon 665 SoC under the hood, which will be backed by up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Both the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro will come pack 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 8 will come bundled with 10W charger in the box while the Pro version of the Redmi Note 8 is expected to include an 18W charger inside the box.

As per a Weibo post, the standard version of the phone with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will cost RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,150). The 6GB RAM + 128GB model of Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available for RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,199). The top model with 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,250).

Redmi TV specifications

Last week, Redmi reportedly shared an image of its upcoming smart TV. The image suggested the Redmi TV will feature thin bezels surrounding the display. One will see the Redmi branding on the lower side of the TV and below a small rectangular block. The leaks claim that this part could house the camera sensor. Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi, had said that Redmi TV will not only be smart but also big. He added that the announcement will shock people.

It is not clear what he is hinting at here but it could be the price. The upcoming Redmi TV has already received 3C certification in China. The image shared by the company could be the same. Redmi is widely speculated to launch a massive 70-inch TV as seen on the 3C certification. It might come with a 4K display. The alleged smart TV will ship with Xiaomi’s Patchwall UI for content. The Redmi TV is likely to support Dolby Audio and DTS. We are expecting to see a Bluetooth voice remote as well.

RedmiBook specifications

The RedmiBook 14 was originally launched in May with an 8th Gen Intel processor. The company will now launch a new version of the same. The new RedmiBook 14 device will come with a 10th Gen Intel processor, as per a few reports. Currently, it is unknown whether the processor is one of the 10nm Ice Lake CPUs or one of the 14nm Comet lake CPUs unveiled recently.

Apart from the 10th-gen Intel processor, the device could offer a 14-inch display with an 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The new version of the RedmiBook 14 is likely to come with a full-sized keyboard, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There could also be a Smart Unlock 2.0 feature, which will allow a user to unlock it using the Mi Band.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2019 9:32 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 29, 2019 1:14 PM IST

