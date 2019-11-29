comscore Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features
News

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

News

The Redmi Note 8's base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 9,999 in India. The sale is also being hosted on Mi.com and Amazon India.

  • Published: November 29, 2019 8:44 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Since launch, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series has been available via multiple flash sales. Both the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi  Note 8 Pro phones will go on sale again today at 12:00PM. If you missed out on getting your hands on the device, then you can try your luck today. The Redmi smartphones will be available for purchase via Amazon.in. During the sale, the new Cosmic purple and the Electric Blue colors will also be available. Read on to know more about these devices.

Redmi Note 8 series price in India, features

As the names suggest, the Redmi Note 8 is the more affordable of the two. Its base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 9,999. The top model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 12,999. Buyers can choose from Space Black, Moonlight White, and Neptune Blue colors. Today’s sale is also being hosted on Mi.com and Amazon India.

Watch: Xiaomi Note 8 Pro Review

Prices for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, start from Rs 14,999. This is for the base model with 64GB storage and 6GB of RAM. There are two more variants with 6GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM, which cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. These models also come with 128GB storage. Color options include Halo White, Gamma Green, and Shadow Black.

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro feature a 6.3-inch and 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. They both run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and come standard with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. They also feature a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

Xiaomi announces ‘Black Friday Sale’: Here are the top deals and offers

Also Read

Xiaomi announces ‘Black Friday Sale’: Here are the top deals and offers

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC while Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a powerful MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. The Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 64-megapixel main shooter. Both devices feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi Note 8 has a 13-megapixel selfie camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on both the devices. The Redmi Note 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a larger 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. Both the devices support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 29, 2019 8:44 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update
FASTag offers: A look deals before buying one

Deals

FASTag offers: A look deals before buying one

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

News

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

News

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

News

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers now available; price, features, and more

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

News

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features
Top smartphones to soon get Android 10 update

News

Top smartphones to soon get Android 10 update
Xiaomi Black Friday Sale announced: Top deals offers

Deals

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale announced: Top deals offers
Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro 'Electric Blue' color launched in India: Price, sale date, features
Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition launched in India

Smart TVs

Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5s स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल आज, जानें सेल ऑफर्स, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vodafone Unlimited Combo Prepaid Plans: 300 रुपये से सस्ते वोडाफोन के बेस्ट प्रीपेड रिचार्ज पैक

PUBG Mobile ने चीटर्स और हैकर्स की लिस्ट को किया अपडेट, 10 साल के लिए लगाया बैन

Realme 5s स्मार्टफोन की Flipkart पर कल होगी पहली सेल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Oppo Reno 3 स्मार्टफोन दिसंबर में होगा लॉन्च, पंच-होल डिजाइन होने का मिला हिंट

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update
Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

News

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page
Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

News

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers
Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

News

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features
Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers now available; price, features, and more

News

Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers now available; price, features, and more