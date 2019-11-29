Since launch, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series has been available via multiple flash sales. Both the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro phones will go on sale again today at 12:00PM. If you missed out on getting your hands on the device, then you can try your luck today. The Redmi smartphones will be available for purchase via Amazon.in. During the sale, the new Cosmic purple and the Electric Blue colors will also be available. Read on to know more about these devices.

Redmi Note 8 series price in India, features

As the names suggest, the Redmi Note 8 is the more affordable of the two. Its base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 9,999. The top model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 12,999. Buyers can choose from Space Black, Moonlight White, and Neptune Blue colors. Today’s sale is also being hosted on Mi.com and Amazon India.

Watch: Xiaomi Note 8 Pro Review

Prices for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, start from Rs 14,999. This is for the base model with 64GB storage and 6GB of RAM. There are two more variants with 6GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM, which cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. These models also come with 128GB storage. Color options include Halo White, Gamma Green, and Shadow Black.

The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro feature a 6.3-inch and 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. They both run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and come standard with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. They also feature a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC while Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a powerful MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. The Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 64-megapixel main shooter. Both devices feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi Note 8 has a 13-megapixel selfie camera while Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on both the devices. The Redmi Note 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a larger 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. Both the devices support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging.