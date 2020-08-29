Redmi Note 8 survives drop from eighth floor, still works

In the budget smartphone space, Xiaomi makes some of the best-built smartphones. This year’s Redmi 9 series has interesting design elements but most of them adopt plastic. This is sad given that the Redmi Note 8 from last year had a proper glass body. The build quality on the Note is great and still draws attention in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment. In fact, it is so nicely built that it can survive free-falling from skyscrapers. Also Read - Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Which one should you choose under Rs 10,000?

In a report from GizmoChina, a Redmi Note 8 user had shared a photo of his phone in a broken state. The Note 8 apparently fell from the eighth floor of a building and landed straight in a swimming pool. The impact affected the phone badly and it incurred lots of damage. However, the phone still continues to work amid a few faulty components. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

The impact has bent the phone’s chassis, resulting in a shattered glass with a curved display. The user says the touchscreen works normally and so does the battery charging. There’s some water ingress in the camera but everything else is reportedly working normally. The phone is wrapped in tape to hold the shattered glass bits and other loose components together. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 Pro to get new orange colour variant, could be Xiaomi’s anniversary special

It is indeed impressive to see the phone surviving such a massive drop. One should note that the Redmi Note 8 is a budget smartphone with a plastic frame. In India, Xiaomi applies a P2i nanocoating to keep the internals safe from water. In fact, the Note 8 is one of the most affordable phones with a glass panel in 2020 under Rs 15,000.

Redmi Note 8 still sells in India

Xiaomi continues selling the Redmi Note 8 in India despite the Redmi Note 9’s launch. In fact, the Redmi Note 8 has a higher starting price of Rs 12,499 instead of the Note 9’s Rs 11,999. Do note that Xiaomi originally launched the phone at Rs 9,999 in 2019. Due to the supply chain issues during COVID-19 and the increased taxes, the price has seen massive bumps.

Alongside the Redmi Note 8, the Redmi Note 8 Pro also sells at a starting price of Rs 15,999. This phone comes with a Helio G90T gaming chipset and up to 8GB RAM. The phone was also the first Xiaomi phone to come with Amazon Alexa pre-loaded.