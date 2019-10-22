Redmi Note 8T renders surface online; hints at NFC support and more

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones in India last week. Both went on sale and were sold out. Now, Redmi Note 8T variant has been spotted online revealing some key details. Here is all you need to know.

Redmi Note 8T design

In terms of design, the smartphone renders shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore hint at Redmi Note 8-like design. You will get a glass back, vertically placed quad camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner. Now, while earlier rumors hinted at Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, the tipster has dismissed the claims. The only difference between the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8T will be the NFC support on the latter. There is no clarity on whether the smartphone will launch in India or not.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series: Price in India

The Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage comes at Rs 9,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 12,999. It comes in Space Black, Moonlight White and Neptune Blue colors.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. It comes in Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black color options. You can buy these smartphones from Amazon India.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications and features

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Price 14999 9999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP 13MP Battery 4,500mAh 4,000mAh