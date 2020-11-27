comscore Redmi Note 9 5G launched: Here is all you should know | BGR India
Xiaomi officially launches 5G Redmi phones including the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The smartphones have been launched in China for now.

redmi-note-9-5g

Xiaomi officially launches 5G Redmi phones including the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The smartphones have been launched in China with a price starting at Yuan 1,299 which roughly translates to Rs 14,590. For now there are no details on whether the two new 5G Redmi phones will be available in India in the days to come or not. In India, Xiaomi already sells the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 4G variant. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition review: A new benchmark for budget laptops

There’s a lot that is different between the 4G and 5G model of the Redmi Note 9. The 5G model comes packed with a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS display with 60hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with MIUI 12 skin on top. The Redmi Note 9 5G is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery 18W fast charging support. On the camera front, the Redmi Note 9 5G includes a 48MP primary sensor paired with 8MP ultra wide lens and 2MP depth sensor. For selfies the phone includes 13MP on the front. Also Read - Xiaomi Black Friday sale begins, deals on smartphones, earbuds and more

In comparison, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is definitely an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G. The Pro model comes packed with a bigger screen that measures 6.67 inches with Full HD+ screen resolution and 120hz refresh rate. For this one Redmi opts for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750 processor. It runs on Android 10 software with MIUI 12 on top. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is backed by a 4820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. On the camera front, the Redmi device comes with a 108MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra wide lens, a 2MP macro and depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 16MP camera sensor for selfies. Also Read - India bans 43 more Chinese apps over security concerns

Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G price

Both Redmi phones come in three variants. The Redmi Note 9 5G 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at yuan 1,299 (roughly around RS 14,590), 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model comes at yuan 1,499 (roughly around Rs 16,840) and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at yuan 1,699 (roughlly around Rs 19,000).

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is slightly expensive than the Redmi Note 9 5G. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is priced at yuan 1,599 (roughly around RS 17,960), 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model comes at yuan 1,799 (roughly around Rs 20,210) and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at yuan 1,999 (roughlly around Rs 22,450).

  • Published Date: November 27, 2020 9:04 AM IST

