Redmi Note 9 MIUI 12 update rolling out to users in India

Xiaomi has started deploying its MIUI 12 update for India beginning with a few handsets. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have already got the upgrade while the Poco X2 is slowly getting it in batches. However, next in line is the Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi is already seeding MIUI 12 to a few units. The Note 9 is among the first few handsets in the mid-tier segment to get the latest version of MIUI. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra launched with 120x zoom, Snapdragon 865 and 120W fast charging

A Twitter user has shared a screenshot of his Redmi Note 9 getting the MIUI 12 update prompt. The package weighs 538MB and brings MIUI 12.0.1 to the Redmi Note 9. The changelog mentions a couple of changes for the phone. Most of it is primarily related to UI changes, as shown in the screenshot. Xiaomi may also bring the updated privacy features to the Note 9. Also Read - Redmi K30 Ultra launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+; check price and specifications

You should know that the Redmi Note 9 won’t get all of the highlighted MIUI 12 features. Super Wallpapers won’t make it to the Redmi Note 9 as it is only limited to the K20 Pro in India. However, the updated animation engine makes it to this phone. Hence, you can expect those fluid system animations while opening apps and switching between windows. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 Pro to get new orange colour variant, could be Xiaomi’s anniversary special

📢 MIUI 12 update starts rolling out for Redmi Note 9 in India pic.twitter.com/E2W1ANcKVR — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) August 11, 2020

The most significant change with MIUI 12 is the massively overhauled user interface. It takes inspiration from iOS 13 for is Control Center that now houses all the toggles and shortcuts. The Notification Center only shows app notifications. There are visual changes to the Settings app with colourful graphics and updated icons.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The Redmi Note 9 launched recently in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999. This variant offers just 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For the 128GB variant, you will have to spend Rs 13,999. There’s another variant with 6GB RAM as well as 128GB storage costing Rs 14,999. This phone comes with expandable storage of up to 512GB via micro SD card.

Xiaomi has baked a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a camera cutout at the top. There’s a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset powering the phone while it relies on a 5020mAh battery. Xiaomi is offering a 22.5W fast charger in the box, although there’s only support for 18W charging. Moreover, it can do reverse wired charging at 9W via its USB port.

When it comes to the cameras, there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in the setup. For selfies, there’s just a 13-megapixel camera at the front.