Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi recently launched its latest refresh of the popular ‘Note’ series in the form of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max. Today, the Note 9 Pro will go on its first sale in India. The sale will take place on E-commerce sites Amazon India and Mi.com, Xiaomi’s own website.

The Redmi Note 9 will later be available in both online and offline markets. This means that besides Amazon and Mi.com, you can even purchase the Note 9 Pro from Mi Home and Mi Studio stores. On the other hand, the Pro Max will go on sale in India on March 25 for the first time.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and comes with MIUI 11 on top. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G along with Adreno 618 for graphics. This is paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the Note 9 Pro features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. There is a 2-megapixel depth sensor to complete the setup. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a punch-hole in the centre. The Note 9 Pro also has a big 5020mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Price, Colors

The Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 15,999. Purchasing the smartphone via Redmi India’s official website will also give you an additional Rs 500 off provided you use HDFC bank cards. The phone is also available with a few EMI options. The Redmi Note 9 Pro sale will start today at 12 pm IST (noon).