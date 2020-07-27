Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant to go on first sale in India on July 29

Xiaomi is finally bringing the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM variant on sale in India. The company in a tweet confirmed that the first sale of Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM variant will take place this Wednesday, July 29. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max के 8GB Ram+128GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट की पहली सेल 29 जुलाई को Amazon पर

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was first launched in India before the lockdown in March. So far we have only seen the two variant of 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB on sale, but now the 8GB RAM model will also be up for grabs. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 next sale on July 30 via Amazon: Check price in India, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price in India

The Note 9 Pro Max recently received a price hike of Rs 500. The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999, and you’ll only be to purchase it from mi.com at 12 noon on July 29. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gets June 2020 security patch update in India

The other two variants from Xiaomi are already available through mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home stores. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB will set you back by Rs 18,499.

Specifications, features

The smartphone features Aura design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. It comes in three different color options: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. At the front, there is a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole setup. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,020mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

