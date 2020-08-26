comscore Redmi Note 9 Pro Max flash sale today at 12PM: Offers, price
  • Home
  • News
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications
News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price, specifications

News

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max recently received a price hike of Rs 500. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999.

  • Published: August 26, 2020 8:52 AM IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review 3

Consumers in India will be able to buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max once again today, August 26, via Amazon India and mi.com. The smartphone was launched in India in March but went on sale for the first time in May due to Corona lockdown. It was first launched in two variants with configuration of 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB, but recently, Xiaomi also added a new 8GB RAM variant in the lineup. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 7A update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max recently received a price hike of Rs 500. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 18,499. The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage retails for Rs 19,999. Those buying the device will be able to avail double data benefits on select plans from Airtel. There are three color options to choose from: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. All three variants will be available on sale at 12:00PM (noon) on mi.com and Amazon India. Also Read - Xiaomi India set to launch Mi TV Horizon Edition on September 7

Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features Aura design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. It comes in three different color options: Interstellar Black, Glacier White and Aurora Blue. At the front, there is a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole setup. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,020mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. Also Read - OnePlus Nord sale tomorrow on Amazon India at 1PM: Offers, price, specifications

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 26, 2020 8:52 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13999

Android v10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

16999

Android 10.0; MIUI 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart
News
Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart
Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today

News

Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

News

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max flash sale today at 12PM

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max flash sale today at 12PM

Most Popular

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max flash sale today at 12PM

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max flash sale today at 12PM

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max flash sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro receives MIUI 12 update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro receives MIUI 12 update in India
Xiaomi Redmi 7A update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Sony Bravia X9000H सीरीज के एंड्रॉयड टीवी भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Asus ZenFone 7 आज होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक कर देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Realme C11 की सेल आज 12बजे Flipkart पर, कम कीमत में खरीदें 5000mAh बैटरी, 3 कैमरा फोन

पावरफुल SD720G चिपसेट वाले Redmi Note 9 Pro Max स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें ऑफर्स

Infinix Hot 9 pro 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4GB रैम+64GB स्टोरेज फोन की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review
Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart
News
Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart
Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM
Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today

News

Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today
Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

News

Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max flash sale today at 12PM

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max flash sale today at 12PM

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers