Two popular Xiaomi Redmi phones receive price hike in India: Check details

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India now starts from Rs 16,999 in India.

  Published: June 18, 2020 6:29 PM IST
Photo: Dharmik Patel

Two popular Redmi phones from Chinese brand Xiaomi have received a price hike in India. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India now starts from Rs 16,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will now cost you Rs 18,499. The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual price in India has also been increased and it now starts from Rs 8,299. This is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

Interested buyers will see the new prices reflecting on Amazon India and Mi.com website. also recently introduced its 3GB + 64GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The Chinese company recently launched Redmi 8A Dual’s new 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999. Read on to know more about both the Redmi phones.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. There is 6GB or 8GB of DDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The chipset also brings NavIC support and Xiaomi revealed that it will prioritize Indian satellites for navigation.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, Xiaomi has put a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which is housed inside a punch-hole setup. The device packs a 5,020mAh battery. It ships with a 33W fast charger. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also share the 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate.

52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies; TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Clean Master in list

Also Read

52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies; TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Clean Master in list

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Specifications, features

The smartphone features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display features a waterdrop notch and offers a tall 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 mobile platform with Adreno 505 graphics processor.

For imaging, we are looking at dual rear camera setup. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It is now aided by an additional 2-megapixel sensor for capturing depth information. For selfies, we are looking at an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone also supports 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second. The Redmi 8A Dual runs MIUI 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also supports 18W fast charging, which should make it faster to charge the device. However, the 18W fast charger is not included in the box.

Best Sellers