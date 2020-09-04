Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now on sale always in India

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has gone on open sale now. The phone has been available to purchase via flash sales ever since it launched in India. Xiaomi is now making it available on Amazon and Mi.com for purchase all the time. Xiaomi will also make it available across all its offline channels. The prices remain unchanged and so do the variants. Also Read - Realme 7 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Which mass-market midrange phone is the one to go for?

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max came in as the more premium version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro with some upgrades. The Max got a faster charging adapter and better cameras. The phone starts at a price of Rs 16,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can spend up to Rs 19,999 for the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. As part of the offers, Xiaomi is offering double data benefits on Airtel’s Rs 298 and Rs 398 recharge plans. EMI options on Amazon are starting at Rs 800. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual receiving Android 10 update in India: Check details

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The Max is the most feature-rich Note device from Xiaomi. This phone gets better front and rear cameras when compared to the Pro model. Additionally, the Max also gets a faster 33W fast-charging system in the box. Rest of the specifications and designs remain unchanged. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi Band 5, and more launched in Japan on 10th anniversary

The Note 9 Pro Max comes with 6.7-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display and a hole punch cutout in the top for the front camera. Xiaomi is using a Snapdragon 720G chipset on this phone and one can choose up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s also an option to expand the storage via micro SD card. Similar to all Xiaomi phones, the Max runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

When it comes to cameras, the Note 9 Pro Max gets a 32-megapixel front camera with a host of beauty features. For the rear cameras, there’s a 64-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. You also get a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The phone can record 4K videos at 30 fps.

Powering the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. There’s USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The phone has a glass rear panel and comes in three color variants. Xiaomi also bundles a protective case inside the box.