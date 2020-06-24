The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is the top variant of the popular Note 9 series. The popular upper mid-range device will go on sale again today on Amazon India at 12 noon. The new flash sale comes a week after the last sale and other elements during the sale remain similar. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is live: Deals on phones like Samsung Galaxy A80, Redmi K20 and others

Interested buyers can head to Amazon India or Mi.com to make the purchase. The device will go on sale 12 noon and buyers need to be ready to complete the purchase. This is because, considering the demand, the Note 9 Pro Max will likely sell out within minutes if not seconds. Let's check out the details regarding the Note 9 Pro Max sale here including the specifications and price.

Sale details

As the nation-wide lockdown lifts with Unlock 1.0, buyers across the country will be able to purchase the device. The smartphone features a somewhat similar design to what we have seen in the Note 9 Pro.

Users can choose between three color variants of the phone. These are Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Talking about variants, the company is offering three combinations with the base model sporting 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The second variant will feature 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage while the top one comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max key specifications

The Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor and comes in various storage variants. In terms of optics, the Note 9 Pro Max has a 64-megapixel primary camera with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone is powered by a 5,020mAH battery.

Pricing

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,499. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage amounts to Rs 17,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will cost Rs 19,999. Buyers can further push the price with the help of the exchange offers available on Amazon and Mi.com.

