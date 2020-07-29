comscore Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12 pm via Amazon | BGR India
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12 pm via Amazon; check price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three different storage options and recently received a price hike of Rs 500.

  Published: July 29, 2020 10:06 AM IST
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale today in India. Apart from the usual two variants of the phone, this will be the first time the Note 9 Pro Max will launch in a new 8GB RAM variant in the country. This new variant will feature 128GB storage, while the rest of the specifications of the phone remain the same. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant to go on first sale in India on July 29

The Note 9 Pro Max recently received a price hike of Rs 500. The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999, and you’ll only be to purchase it from mi.com at 12 noon on July 29. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charger, quad rear cameras goes on sale today: Price, Specifications

The other two variants from Xiaomi are already available through mi.com, Amazon India, and Mi Home stores. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB will set you back by Rs 18,499. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

Specifications, features

The Note 9 Pro Max features Aura design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. It comes in three different color options: Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue. At the front, there is a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole setup. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,020mAh battery, and 33W fast charging support.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three different storage options and recently received a price hike of Rs 500. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 16,999. You can double the storage to 128GB by spending Rs 18,499 instead. The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage seems limited to Mi.com and is priced at Rs 19,999. Those buying the device will be able to avail double data benefits on select plans from Airtel. The Note 9 Pro Max also has a 33W fast charger in the box.

  Published Date: July 29, 2020 10:06 AM IST

