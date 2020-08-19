Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12pm | BGR India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale today in India. The Note 9 Pro Max is currently the highest-end variant of Xiaomi’s Note 9 series. It features upper-midrange specifications like a Snapdragon 720G chipset, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. There is also a large 5,020mAh battery and support for 33W fast charging. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: A good phone, but not a better deal than the Note 9 Pro

The Note 9 Pro Max earlier received a price hike of Rs 500. The phone now costs Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, Rs 18,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Check out the complete specifications of the smartphone below. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?



Specifications

The Note 9 Pro Max features Aura design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. It comes in three different color options: Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue. At the front, there is a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole setup. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,020mAh battery, and 33W fast charging support. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

In other news, Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch a smart refrigerator and washing machine in India soon. The new washing machine and refrigerator could be products that have already been launched in Xiaomi’s home country China. The brand has a huge lineup of MIJIA washing machines and refrigerators in China. However, there is currently no information on which of these models could come to India.

