Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12pm | BGR India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12pm via Amazon, Mi.com; check price, details

Check out all you need to know about the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max ahead of its next sale today.

  • Published: August 19, 2020 9:59 AM IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review 3

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale today in India. The Note 9 Pro Max is currently the highest-end variant of Xiaomi’s Note 9 series. It features upper-midrange specifications like a Snapdragon 720G chipset, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. There is also a large 5,020mAh battery and support for 33W fast charging. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: A good phone, but not a better deal than the Note 9 Pro

The Note 9 Pro Max earlier received a price hike of Rs 500. The phone now costs Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, Rs 18,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Check out the complete specifications of the smartphone below. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

Watch: Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

Specifications

The Note 9 Pro Max features Aura design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. It comes in three different color options: Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue. At the front, there is a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole setup. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,020mAh battery, and 33W fast charging support. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review: Best smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It also supports a dedicated SD card slot. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Xiaomi could soon launch smart refrigerator, washing machine in India

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
